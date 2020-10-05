Shelton fire log: Crews respond to appliance fire, accidents, alarms

The Shelton Fire Department responded to the following calls this past week.

Tuesday, Sept. 29

At 1:07 p.m., Pine Rock Co. #4 and Echo Hose Co. #1 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activation at 11 Totem Trail. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.

At 2:38 p.m., White Hills Co. #5 and Huntington Co. #3 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activation at 7 Chaucer Drive. There was no fire.

At 6:06 p.m., White Hills Co. #5 and Huntington Co. #3 responded with two engines to a motor vehicle accident on Leavenworth Road at Walnut Tree Hill Road.

Wednesday, Sept. 30

At 10:08 a.m., Pine Rock Co. #4 and Echo Hose Co. #1 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activation at 21 Kanungum Trail. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.

At 6:01 p.m., White Hills Co. #5 responded with an engine to a fuel spill on Leavenworth Road at Beardsley Road.

Thursday, Oct. 1

At 3:34 a.m., Echo Hose Co. #1 and Pine Rock Co. #4 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activation at the Walmart Store, 465 Bridgeport Ave. There was no fire. A fire sprinkler alarm was activated after a pipe was struck by a lift machine and broke which caused minor flooding in the storeroom.

At 8:30 p.m., Echo Hose Co. #1 responded with a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Coram Avenue at Kneen Street.

At 9:20 p.m., Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and White Hills Co. #5 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident in the area of 121 Mill St.

At 10:10 p.m., Echo Hose Co. #1 and Pine Rock Co. #4 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activation at the Helen DeVaux Housing Complex, 91 Howe Ave. There was no fire.

Friday, Oct. 2

At 1:42 a.m., White Hills Co. #5 and Huntington Co. #3 responded with an engine to a carbon monoxide alarm activation at 14 Nicholdale Road.

At 8:08 a.m., Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and White Hills Co. #5 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activation at the Cary & Guarrera Real Estate Office, 59 Old Shelton Road. There was no fire.

At 11:04 p.m., Echo Hose Co. #1 responded with the rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Howe Avenue at Bridge Street.

Saturday, Oct. 3

At 1:02 a.m., Huntington Co. #3 and Echo Hose Co. #1 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Route 8 northbound near Exit 12.

At 6:15 a.m., Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 37 Edgewood Ave. to assist EMS.

At 9:40 a.m., Echo Hose Co. #1 responded with a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Coram Avenue at Hill Street.

At 2:07 p.m., Pine Rock Co. #4 and Echo Hose Co. #1 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to an appliance fire at 144 Wesley Drive. A problem with a kitchen stove caused the incident.

At 4:20 p.m., Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and Pine Rock Co. #4 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to the Bright View Assisted Living Complex, 30 Beard Saw Mill Road, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.

Sunday, Oct. 4

At 1:12 p.m., Huntington Co. #3 and Echo Hose Co. #1 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a car fire at 80 Wesley Drive.

At 6:08 p.m., White Hills Co. #5 responded with an engine to the area of 308 Meadow St. for an illegal open burning.

At 7:20 p.m., Echo Hose Co. #1 and Pine Rock Co. #4 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activation at 108 Richards Blvd. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.