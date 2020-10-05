Shelton fire log: Crews respond to appliance fire, accidents, alarms
The Shelton Fire Department responded to the following calls this past week.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
At 1:07 p.m., Pine Rock Co. #4 and Echo Hose Co. #1 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activation at 11 Totem Trail. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.
At 2:38 p.m., White Hills Co. #5 and Huntington Co. #3 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activation at 7 Chaucer Drive. There was no fire.
At 6:06 p.m., White Hills Co. #5 and Huntington Co. #3 responded with two engines to a motor vehicle accident on Leavenworth Road at Walnut Tree Hill Road.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
At 10:08 a.m., Pine Rock Co. #4 and Echo Hose Co. #1 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activation at 21 Kanungum Trail. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.
At 6:01 p.m., White Hills Co. #5 responded with an engine to a fuel spill on Leavenworth Road at Beardsley Road.
Thursday, Oct. 1
At 3:34 a.m., Echo Hose Co. #1 and Pine Rock Co. #4 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activation at the Walmart Store, 465 Bridgeport Ave. There was no fire. A fire sprinkler alarm was activated after a pipe was struck by a lift machine and broke which caused minor flooding in the storeroom.
At 8:30 p.m., Echo Hose Co. #1 responded with a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Coram Avenue at Kneen Street.
At 9:20 p.m., Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and White Hills Co. #5 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident in the area of 121 Mill St.
At 10:10 p.m., Echo Hose Co. #1 and Pine Rock Co. #4 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activation at the Helen DeVaux Housing Complex, 91 Howe Ave. There was no fire.
Friday, Oct. 2
At 1:42 a.m., White Hills Co. #5 and Huntington Co. #3 responded with an engine to a carbon monoxide alarm activation at 14 Nicholdale Road.
At 8:08 a.m., Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and White Hills Co. #5 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activation at the Cary & Guarrera Real Estate Office, 59 Old Shelton Road. There was no fire.
At 11:04 p.m., Echo Hose Co. #1 responded with the rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Howe Avenue at Bridge Street.
Saturday, Oct. 3
At 1:02 a.m., Huntington Co. #3 and Echo Hose Co. #1 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Route 8 northbound near Exit 12.
At 6:15 a.m., Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 37 Edgewood Ave. to assist EMS.
At 9:40 a.m., Echo Hose Co. #1 responded with a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Coram Avenue at Hill Street.
At 2:07 p.m., Pine Rock Co. #4 and Echo Hose Co. #1 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to an appliance fire at 144 Wesley Drive. A problem with a kitchen stove caused the incident.
At 4:20 p.m., Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and Pine Rock Co. #4 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to the Bright View Assisted Living Complex, 30 Beard Saw Mill Road, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.
Sunday, Oct. 4
At 1:12 p.m., Huntington Co. #3 and Echo Hose Co. #1 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a car fire at 80 Wesley Drive.
At 6:08 p.m., White Hills Co. #5 responded with an engine to the area of 308 Meadow St. for an illegal open burning.
At 7:20 p.m., Echo Hose Co. #1 and Pine Rock Co. #4 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activation at 108 Richards Blvd. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.