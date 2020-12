The Shelton Fire Department responded to the following calls last week:

At 6:55 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. No. 4, Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with two engines and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activation at a Wintergreen Lane address. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.

Wednesday, Dec. 9

At 9:46 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with a rescue truck to assist EMS at a Woodland Park address.

At 10:45 a.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to standby at the Monroe Station No. 1 while Monroe worked a structure fire. The engine and personnel were later dispatched to assist at the fire scene.

At 10:48 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with a rescue truck to a public service call at an Indian Well Road address.

At 10:48 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine to standby at the Monroe Station No. 1 while Monroe worked a structure fire.

At 4:19 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. No. 4, Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a gas leak inside at a Kyle’s Way address.

At 5:38 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3, Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with two engines and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activation at the Extended Stay Hotel, 945 Bridgeport Ave. There was no fire.

At 5:48 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded to a Ticon Court address for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.

Thursday, Dec. 10

At 12:05 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3, Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activation at the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel, 780 Bridgeport Ave. There was no fire.

At 12:47 p.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 and the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activation at the Newtown Saving Bank, 194 Leavenworth Road.

At 1:08 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded to with an engine to a fire alarm activation at the Curtiss Ryan Storage building, 335 Bridgeport Ave. There was no fire.

Friday, Dec. 11

At 2:06 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a Carriage Drive address for an odor of electrical burning in the home.

At 6:56 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Coram Avenue at Myrtle Street.

At 11:30 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on route 8 northbound near exit 13.

At 11:30 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine to a brush fire on Huntington Street at Lane Street.

Saturday, Dec. 12

At 7:23 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1, Pine Rock Co. No. 4 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activation at an Oliver Terrace address. There was no fire.

At 10:11 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activation at a Third Avenue address.

At 10:23 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle fire on route 8 northbound near exit 14.

At 10:30 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded with two engines and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Huntington Street at Commerce Drive.

Sunday, Dec. 13

At 12:15 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on route 8 southbound near exit 13.

At 12:58 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine to a public service call at a Cayer Circle address.

At 2:30 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with an engine to Coram Avenue for a power head power line hazard.

At 4:11 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with rescue truck and two ladder trucks to assist the Derby Fire Department at a fire on Derby Avenue. Fire units were canceled shortly thereafter.

At 4:35 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 and the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with an engine and two ladder trucks to a fire alarm activation at Wesley Heights Housing Complex. There was no fire.