The Shelton Fire Department responded to the following calls this past week.

At 2:52 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activation at a Howe Avenue address. There was no fire.

At 5:38 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to the area of the 100 block of Buddington Road for a low hanging wire across the roadway.

At 6:12 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a fire alarm activation at the Sinsabaugh Heights Housing Complex, 187 Meadow St. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.

At 8:39 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded to with an engine to assist EMS at the 400 block of Asbury Ridge.

Tuesday, March 2

At 12:56 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3, Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine, a rescue truck and a ladder truck to a Trap Falls Road address for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire.

Wednesday, March 3

At 1:42 p.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 and the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with an engine, a rescue truck and a ladder truck to an odor of propane gas outside the home at a Cynthia Lane address. A problem with a connection to a propane powered generator was the cause.

Thursday, March 4

At 5:46 p.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to a public service call, pump out, at a Perch Road address.

At 8:08 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3, Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded with an engine, a rescue truck and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activation at the Brightview Complex, 30 Beard Saw Mill Road. There was no fire.

Friday, March 5

At 11:25 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded to with a unit to a fire alarm activation at the 200 block of Coram Avenue. There was no fire.

At 3:54 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with a rescue truck to a Newcastle Drive address for an activated carbon monoxide alarm.

At 5:26 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded to an electrical problem on a utility pole outside the firehouse at a Church Street address.

At 9:50 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Shelton Avenue at Meadow Street.

Saturday, March 6

At 6:29 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Route 8 southbound at Exit 13.

At 7:44 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded to with an engine to a fire alarm activation at the 200 block of Coram Avenue. There was no fire.

Sunday, March 7

At 9:31 a.m., the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded to the 100 block of Wells View Road for an odor of gas in the home.

At 4:01 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded to with an engine to a fire alarm activation at a Sunset Drive address. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.

At 4:03 p.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 and the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with two engines to a brush fire on Leavenworth Road (Route 110).