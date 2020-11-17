Shelton fire log: Crews respond to brush fires, accidents, alarms

Shelton Fire Department Shelton Fire Department Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Shelton fire log: Crews respond to brush fires, accidents, alarms 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Shelton Fire Department responded to the following calls this past week.

Monday, Nov. 9

At 9:38 a.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to power lines down on a vehicle after being struck on Birdseye Road.

At 3:08 p.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5, Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with two engines to a brush fire on Leavenworth Road.

At 3:12 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with an engine to a brush fire on Indian Well Road.

At 7:23 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3, Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded with an engine, a rescue truck and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activation at the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel, 780 Bridgeport Ave. There was no fire.

At 6:17 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3, Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded with an engine, a rescue truck and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activation at the Bed, Bath and Beyond, 862 Bridgeport Ave. There was no fire.

At 6:17 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3, Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine, a rescue truck and a ladder truck to a report of an odor of smoke in the building at a Beard Saw Mill Road address.

Tuesday, Nov. 10

At 7:07 a.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine to a motor vehicle accident on Leavenworth Road at East Village Road.

At 2:20 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded with an engine to a brush fire in the area of 555 Bridgeport Ave.

At 3:09 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with an engine to a report of an odor of propane gas in the area of Wharf Street at Canal Street. Firefighters found the odor may have been from refueling propane buses at the bus lot on Riverdale Avenue.

At 5:53 p.m., Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded to with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle fire on route 8 north bound near exit 13.

At 10:43 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1, Pine Rock Co. No. 4 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded to with two engines and a rescue truck to smoke in the home at the Country Walk Condo’s. The smoke was from food cooking unattended on the stove.

Wednesday, Nov. 11

At 6:43 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. 35 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activation at the Sinsabaugh Heights Housing Complex on Meadow Street. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.

At 2:34 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with two engines to a fire alarm activation on Tuckahoe Drive. There was no fire. Steam from a shower activated the alarm.

At 6:37 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with an engine to a public service call; water pipe broke and flooding building on Howe Avenue.

Thursday, Nov. 12

At 3:11 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3, Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded with two engines and a ladder truck to Bed Bath & Beyond, 862 Bridgeport Ave., for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire.

At 7:41 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3, Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with two engines to a Cali Drive address for a possible chimney fire.

At 9:14 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with an engine to a carbon monoxide alarm activation at a Beard Street address.

At 11:33 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3, Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine at an Orchard Street address for an odor in the building.

Friday, Nov. 13

At 2:37 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3, Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to a Woodland Park address for a carbon monoxide alarm activation.

At 2:54 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine to a report of power lines down on Walnut Tree Hill Road.

At 9:56 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Church Street.

Saturday, Nov. 14

At 10:20 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 3 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a Sandy Lane address for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.

At 11:29 a.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with a ladder truck to a fire alarm activation at the Griffin Hospital, 130 Division St., Derby. There was no fire.

At 10 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Bridgeport Avenue at the Route 8 exit 13 entrance ramp.

At 10:10 p.m., Huntington Co. No. 3, Echo Hose Co. No. 1, White Hills Co. No. 5 and the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded with several units to a report of smoke in a house at a Partridge Lane address. There was no fire. The smoke was caused by a fireplace being used.

Sunday, Nov. 15

At 1:01 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with two engines and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Ripton Road.

At 9:58 a.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to a East Village Road address for a public service call.

At 10:31 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with a unit to a carbon monoxide alarm activation at a Mount Pleasant Street address.

At 11:07 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with a unit to a carbon monoxide alarm activation at a Mount Pleasant Street address.

At 11:29 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with a rescue truck and a ladder truck to the area of New Street for an odor of natural gas outside.

At 8:47 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with two engines to power lines down at a Spinning Wheel Road address.