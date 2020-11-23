Shelton fire log: Crews respond to brush fires, accidents, alarms

Shelton Fire Department Shelton Fire Department Photo: Shelton Fire Department / Contributed Photo Photo: Shelton Fire Department / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Shelton fire log: Crews respond to brush fires, accidents, alarms 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Shelton Fire Department responded to the following calls this past week.

Monday, Nov. 17

At 5:03 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Bridgeport Avenue near Old Bridgeport Avenue.

Tuesday, Nov. 18

At 12:13 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on route 8 northbound near exit 13.

At 12:30 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with an engine to a report of power lines down on a bus at the school bus lot on Riverdale Avenue. Firefighters found the wires were cable wires not power lines.

At 2:13 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to the Mark Apartments, 740 Bridgeport Ave., for a report of an odor of natural gas outside.

Wednesday, Nov. 19

At 2:21 a.m., the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 and the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 were dispatched to assist EMS at an Old Mill Road address. Fire units were canceled shortly thereafter.

At 3:36 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with an engine to Birch Street for an open burn.

Thursday, Nov. 20

At 12:45 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded with an engine to a brush fire on Riverdale Avenue.

Friday, Nov. 21

At 10:32 a.m., the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded with an engine to a brush fire pm Agawam Trail.

At 12:43 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with two engines to a fire alarm activation at a Beardsley Road address. There was no fire.

At 6:30 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activation at a Howe Avenue address. There was no fire.

At 9:51 p.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with a ladder truck to a mutual aid call to a Behrens Terrace address in Monroe.

Saturday, Nov. 22

At 1:59 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activation at the Helen DeVaux Housing Complex, 91 Howe Ave. There was no fire.

At 9:27 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with a unit to a Tuckahoe Drive address for a public service call.

At 9:44 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activation at the Cedar Village at Carroll’s Condominiums, 320 Howe Ave. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.