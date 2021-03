The Shelton Fire Department responded to the following calls this past week.

At 11:31 a.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to a Dickinson Drive address for an activated carbon monoxide alarm sounding.

At 7:18 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activation at an Elderberry Lane address. There was no fire.

At 11:04 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with two rescue trucks to a carbon monoxide alarm activation at the Marriott Residence Inn, 1001 Bridgeport Ave.

Tuesday, March 9

At 7:23 a.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 and the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with an engine to a brush fire at on Meadowridge Road.

At 10:03 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activation at a Timberlane Drive address. There was no fire.

At 10:51 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded with an engine to a brush fire on Coram Avenue.

At 12:57 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded with a rescue truck to a Newport Avenue address for an odor in the home.

At 4:17 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3, Echo Hose Co. No. 1, Pine Rock Co. No. 4 and the White Hills Co. \No. 5 responded with two engines, two rescue trucks and two ladder trucks to a report of smoke in the building at the Chase Manhattan Bank, 675 Bridgeport Ave. Firefighters found the smoke was caused by a malfunction in a motor in a roof top air handling unit.

At 5:07 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 and the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with two engines to a brush fire at a Sharon Drive address.

Wednesday, March 10

At 4:23 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine to Buddington Road for a power line down.

At 4:30 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded with two engines to a motor vehicle accident on Bridgeport Avenue at Todd Road.

At 4:37 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with two engines to a brush fire at a Coachmans Lane address.

At 11:30 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded with two engines to a motor vehicle accident on Coram Road at Laurel Heights Road.

Thursday, March 11

At 11:42 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3, Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with two engines, a rescue truck and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activation at the KinderCare Day Care Center, 1 Trap Falls Road. There was no fire.

At 2:23 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activation at Porky’s Café, 50 Center St. There was no fire.

Friday, March 12

At 7:03 a.m., the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 and the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activation at an Asbury Ridge address. There was no fire.

At 8:48 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with a rescue truck to an odor of natural gas in a home at a Center Street address.

At 11:44 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to a Mohegan Road address for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Dust from construction caused the alarm.

At 11:58 a.m., the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 and the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with two engines to a brush fire on River Road.

At 12:17 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to a brush fire at the Senior Center, 81 Wheeler St.

At 3:04 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with a unit to a mutual aid standby at the Derby Dire Department on Olivia Street Derby.

At 3:22 p.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with a unit to a mutual aid call to the Monroe Fire Department.

At 3:41 p.m., Pine Rock Co. No. 4 and the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with two engines to a brush fire on River Road.

At 11:08 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded to a brush fire on Huntington Street at Maple Lane.

Saturday, March 13

At 7:22 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded to with an engine to a fire alarm activation at a Coram Avenue address. There was no fire.

At 12:45 p.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine to an open burning at a Lynnwood Court address.

At 1:14 p.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activation at a Big Horn Road address. There was no fire.

At 8:03 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activation at an Avalon Drive address. There was no fire.

Sunday, March 14

At 12:02 p.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine to an open burning at a Lynnwood Court address.

At 3:38 p.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activation at a Golden Hill Lane address.

At 5:38 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 and the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with two engines to a brush fire at a Murphy’s Lane address.

At 7:18 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3, Pine Rock Co. No. 4 and the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with two engines to a brush fire in the woods off of Old Stratford Road.