The Shelton Fire Department responded to the following calls this past week.

At 12:57 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine to a mulch fire at a Coram Road address.

At 11:09 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3, White Hills Co. No. 5 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with three engines to a report of smoke in a house on High Meadow Road. There was no fire. Smoke from a furnace backfire caused the incident.

Tuesday, May 3

At 7:50 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with a rescue truck to assist EMS at an Oxford Drive address.

Wednesday, May 4

At 6:49 a.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1, Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine and two ladder trucks to a report of smoke coming from the second floor of a building on the 300 block of Howe Avenue. Upon arrival firefighters found no smoke or fire.

At 11:15 a.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Sheehy Lane. An oil tanker truck had struck a house as a result of the accident. Damage to the house was minor.

At 12:43 p.m., the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activated at a Forest Parkway address. There was no fire.

At 4:18 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activated at the Southside Automotive, 468 River Road. There was no fire.

At 9:16 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with a unit to a small fuel spill at the Citgo Service Station, 442 River Road.

Thursday, May 5

At 4:46 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activated at a Progress Drive address. There was no fire.

At 1:28 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3, Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine and two ladder trucks to a fire alarm at a Progress Drive address. There was no fire.

At 1:49 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and he White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with a unit to a fire alarm activated at a Coram Avenue address. There was no fire.

At 9:56 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1, Huntington Co. No. 3 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded to their respective stations to prepare to assist police in a possible search on Nells Rock Road. The request by police was canceled shortly thereafter.

Friday, May 6

At 12:58 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activated at a Ridge Lane address. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.

At 2:27 p.m., the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with a rescue truck to a fire alarm activated at a Forest Parkway address. There was no fire.

At 6:36 p.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activated at a Little Fox Run address. There was no fire.

Saturday, May 7

At 7:30 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activated at the Bright View Shelton, 30 Beard Saw Mill Road. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.

At 9:28 a.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with a unit to assist EMS at a Hill Street address.

At 10:27 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded two engines to a fire alarm activated at an Applewood Drive address. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.

At 10:19 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine to an electrical outlet smoking at a Belmont Avenue address.

At 11:21 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to a motor vehicle accident in the area of the 200 block of Huntington Street.

Sunday, May 8

At 1:21 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with two engines to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Walnut Tree Hill Road and Brookwood Drive.

At 4:47 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1, White Hills Co. No. 5 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with three engines to a possible house fire on New Street. There was no house fire but a homeowner was burning a stump next to a house that was mistaken for the fire.