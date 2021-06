The Shelton Fire Depatment responded to the following calls this past week.

At 3:26 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activation at the Outback Restaurant, 698 Bridgeport Ave. There was no fire.

At 6:16 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine to a possible fire alarm activated at the Helen DeVaux Housing Complex, 91 Howe Ave. There was no fire.

At 7:09 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine to the rear of the Shelton City Hall, 54 Hill St., for a small fuel spill.

Tuesday, June 8

At 7:25 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with a unit to a Molnar Drive address for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire.

At 10:15 a.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to the 200 block of Long Hill Avenue for an odor of gas in the building.

At 11:35 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3, Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activation at the former Bed Bath & Beyond Store, 862 Bridgeport Ave. There was no fire.

At 9:53 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with a unit to a Myrtle Street address for a public service call.

Wednesday, June 9

At 10:01 a.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with a unit to a Freedom Way address for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Dust from construction caused the alarm.

At 7:20 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activated at a Ticon Court address. There was no fire.

At 7:53 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to a motor vehicle accident on Shelton Avenue at Meadow Street.

Thursday, June 10

At 10:14 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with two engines to a fire alarm activation at a Wellington Court address. There was no fire.

At 11:18 a.m., the Huntington Fire Co. No. 3 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activation at a Mohegan Road address. There was no fire.

At 11:26 a.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activated at the former Bed Bath and Beyond, 862 Bridgeport Ave. There was no fire.

At 1:33 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with two engines to assist EMS with a patient in a vehicle on the road side on Route 8 northbound between exits 12 and 13.

At 5:58 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine to a tree on wires on Doe Place near Buck Hill Road.

Friday, June 11

At 8:58 a.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a Coram Road address for an odor in the home. There was no fire or odor found by firefighters.

At 12:28 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine to assist EMS with a patient in a vehicle on the road side on Route 8 southbound between exits 13 and 12.

At 5:25 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activation at the Shelton Group Home, 149 Hillside Ave. There was no fire.

At 10:34 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activation at the Shelton Group Home, 149 Hillside Ave. There was no fire.

At 11:16 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with two engines to a motor vehicle accident on Route 8 northbound between exits 12 and 13.

Saturday, June 12

At 12:06 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine to a September Lane address for an activated carbon monoxide alarm.

At 1:48 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with a rescue truck to a Bear Path Drive address to assist EMS with a patient who had a finger caught in a chain.

At 7:31 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activation at the Shelton Group Home, 149 Hillside Ave. There was no fire.

At 8:28 p.m., the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine to a motor vehicle accident on River Road near Murphy’s Lane.

At 8:38 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activation at the Shelton Group Home, 149 Hillside Ave. There was no fire.

At 8:42 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with an engine to a motor vehicle accident, vehicle struck the building, at the Misimi Restaurant, 702 Bridgeport Ave.

Sunday, June 13

At 12:40 p.m., the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activation at a Soundridge Road address. There was no fire.

At 2:26 p.m., the Huntington Fire Co. No. 3 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activation at a Mohegan Road address. There was no fire.