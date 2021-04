The Shelton Fire Department responded to the following calls this past week.

At 1:34 p.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 and the Huntington Co. No. sponded with an engine to a Big Horn Road address for an activated residential fire alarm. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.

Tuesday, March 30

At 3:16 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded with a rescue truck and a ladder truck to a Laurel Street address to assist EMS with a patient that had fallen into a ravine.

At 3:21 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with an engine to a mulch fire at the 800 block of Bridgeport Avenue.

At 4:21 p.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with two engines and a tanker truck to a brush fire on Leavenworth Road (Route 110) in the area of Walnut Tree Hill Road.

At 5:29 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with two engines to an activated residential fire alarm at a Basking Ridge Road address. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.

Wednesday, March 31

At 11:12 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to a Brownson Drive address for a residential fire alarm activation. There was no fire.

At 12:54 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine to a Rocky Rest Road address for a residential fire alarm activation.

Thursday, April 1

At 5:27 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with two engines and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident at the 800 block of Bridgeport Avenue.

At 7:14 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with a rescue truck and a ladder truck to the Gardner Heights Convalescent Home, 82 Rocky Rest Road, for an odor of gas in the building.

At 7:55 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3, Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with two engines, a rescue truck and a ladder truck to a report of a structure fire at the Mark Apartments, 7 Acadia Lane. No fire was found. Smoke from cooking caused the response.

Friday, April 2

At 5:36 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with two engines and a rescue truck to a fire alarm activated at the Hampton Inn, 695 Bridgeport Ave. There was no fire.

At 4:48 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with two engines to a smoke investigation on Route 8 southbound between exits 13 and 12. No fire or reason for the smoke was found.

Saturday, April 3

At 3:35 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3, Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activated at Brightview Shelton, 30 Beard Saw Mill Road. There was no fire.

At 12:12 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3, Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine, a rescue truck and a ladder truck to a structure fire at a Nichols Avenue address. Upon arrival firefighters found a small fire had occurred in a single-family home and was extinguished by the homeowner before arrival of fire units.

At 1:23 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine and a rescue truck responded with an engine to a motor vehicle accident on Route 8 southbound between exits 13 and 12.

At 8:41 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with two engine s and a ladder truck to an appliance fire at a Little Fox Run address. The fire, in a kitchen stove was out upon arrival of fire units.

At 11:51 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with a rescue truck to a public service call at the Marriott Residence Inn, 1001 Bridgeport Ave.

Sunday, April 4

At 10:51 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3, Echo Hose Co. No. 1, Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with two engines, a rescue truck and three ladder trucks to a structure fire at a Green Rock address in the Aspetuck Village Condominium Complex. Upon arrival firefighters found heavy smoke coming from a three-story condo unit. Firefighters had the fire, which started in the basement, under control within 30 minutes. The fire and smoke caused extensive damage to the unit. The Stratford Fire Department also responded to the scene. The Nichols, Derby and Monroe Fire Departments provide coverage during the incident.

At 12:36 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1, Pine Rock Co. No. 4 and the Derby Fire Department responded to a public service call at a Mary Street address.

At 1:37 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activated at the Old Orchard Group Home, 21 Old Orchard Road. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.

At 2:56 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with a rescue truck to a public service call at a Wright Street address.

At 7:38 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with an engine to a mutual aid standby at the Ansonia Webster Hose Fire Department on Platt Road.

At 5:41 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded to with a unit to a motor vehicle accident on Coram Avenue and White Street.