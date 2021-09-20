Shelton fire log: Crews respond to deadly accidents, smoke bomb at Bridgeport Avenue hotel

The Shelton Fire Department responded to the following calls this past week.

Monday, Sept. 6

At 8:45 a.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1, Huntington Co. No. 3 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with two engines, two ladder trucks and a rescue truck to a fire in the kitchen at the Shelton Lakes Health Care Center, 5 Lake Road. The fire, which occurred in a grease trap, was out upon arrival of firefighters.

At 9 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to a Pennsylvania Avenue address for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.

At 9:48 a.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1, Huntington Co. No. 3 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with a ladder truck to the Shelton Lakes Health Care Center, 5 Lake Road, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. The alarm was accidentally transmitted.

At 2:13 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activated at the 100 block of Center Street. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.

At 5:08 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 1 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a Armstrong Road address for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire.

At 5:26 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1, Huntington Co. No. 3 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to assist EMS at a Spruce Hill Road address. The firefighters were not needed and canceled shortly thereafter.

At 6:37 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Route 8 northbound between exits 13 and 14.

Tuesday, Sept. 7

At 7:44 a.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Bridgeport Avenue at Nells Rock Road.

At 1:49 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with a ladder truck to a fire alarm activated at the Ripton Housing Facility, 423 Howe Ave. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.

At 9:56 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident in the area of the 500 block of Bridgeport Avenue.

Wednesday, Sept. 8

At 2:50 p.m., the Echo Hose H &L Co. No. 1 responded with a rescue truck to assist EMS at a New Street address.

At 6:59 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Coram Avenue at Center Street.

At 8:28 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 1 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine, a ladder truck and a rescue truck to a fire alarm activation on the 700 block of Bridgeport Avenue. There was no fire.

Thursday, Sept. 9

At 4:47 p.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine to an Applewood Drive address for a fire alarm sounding. There was no fire.

At 7:12 p.m., Echo Hose H &L Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with a rescue truck to assist EMS at a New Street address.

Friday, Sept. 10

At 5:48 a.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a mutual aid call to Monroe FD to assist at the scene of a structure fire at an Old Colony Road address.

At 8:51 a.m., the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine to a motor vehicle accident on Long Hill Cross Road.

At 9:44 a.m., the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activated at a Rushbrooke Lane address. There was no fire.

At 11:24 a.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Old Stratford Road.

At 1:46 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 1, Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Route 8 northbound between exits 11 and 12.

Saturday, Sept. 11

At 10:04 a.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Leavenworth Road at Beardsley Road.

At 9:59 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 1, Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to the Extended Stay America Hotel, 945 Bridgeport Ave., for a smoke investigation in the building. There was no fire. A smoke bomb set off outside was the cause of the smoke.

Sunday, Sept. 12

At 9:56 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 1, Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to the 300 block of Heather Ridge for a fire alarm sounding. There was no fire.

At 2:50 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to the 100 block of Oak Avenue for a report of a hazmat incident, a thermometer was broken and mercury released. Firefighters and EMS arrived and determined no mercury incident took place.

At 8:25 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine to an odor of natural gas at #63 Country Walk. Firefighters found a gas on a kitchen stove had been accidentally left on causing the odor.