Shelton fire log: Crews respond to downed wires, accidents, alarms
The Shelton fire departments responded to the following calls this past week.
Monday, Oct. 19
At 5:53 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to 100 block of Wooster Street for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
At 5:15 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded to with an engine to the Sunnyside Boat Ramp for a report of an unknown fire. Upon arrival firefighters found no fire.
At 7:53 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activation at a Spicebush Lane residence. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.
At 10:24 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with a unit to a Armstrong Road residence to assist EMS.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
At 11:59 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activation at a Dexter Drive residence. There was no fire.
At 1:31 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a Sterling Ridge residence for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire.
At 2:49 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded with an engine to a report of power lines down in the road on Old Mill Road.
Thursday, Oct. 22
At 1:31 p.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Leavenworth Road at Maple Avenue. A unit responded.
Friday, Oct. 23
At 9:35 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with a unit to wires arcing on top s utility pole on Maltby Street.
Saturday, Oct. 24
At 7:21 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to the Birmingham Condo’s, 145 Canal St., for an odor of natural gas in the building.
Sunday, Oct. 25
At 2:10 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3, Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activation at a Progress Drive location. There was no fire.
At 12:57 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with an engine to a carbon monoxide alarm sounding at a Laurel Heights Road location.
At 3:17 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with a unit to a report of an open burning on Oak Avenue.
At 6:46 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with two engines to a motor vehicle accident on Booth Hill Road near Mohegan Road.
Monday, Oct. 26
At 2:10 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Route 8 northbound in the area of exits 13 and 14.