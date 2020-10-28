Shelton fire log: Crews respond to downed wires, accidents, alarms

The Shelton fire departments responded to the following calls this past week.

Monday, Oct. 19

At 5:53 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to 100 block of Wooster Street for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.

Tuesday, Oct. 20

At 5:15 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded to with an engine to the Sunnyside Boat Ramp for a report of an unknown fire. Upon arrival firefighters found no fire.

At 7:53 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activation at a Spicebush Lane residence. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.

At 10:24 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with a unit to a Armstrong Road residence to assist EMS.

Wednesday, Oct. 21

At 11:59 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activation at a Dexter Drive residence. There was no fire.

At 1:31 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a Sterling Ridge residence for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire.

At 2:49 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded with an engine to a report of power lines down in the road on Old Mill Road.

Thursday, Oct. 22

At 1:31 p.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Leavenworth Road at Maple Avenue. A unit responded.

Friday, Oct. 23

At 9:35 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with a unit to wires arcing on top s utility pole on Maltby Street.

Saturday, Oct. 24

At 7:21 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to the Birmingham Condo’s, 145 Canal St., for an odor of natural gas in the building.

Sunday, Oct. 25

At 2:10 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3, Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activation at a Progress Drive location. There was no fire.

At 12:57 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with an engine to a carbon monoxide alarm sounding at a Laurel Heights Road location.

At 3:17 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with a unit to a report of an open burning on Oak Avenue.

At 6:46 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with two engines to a motor vehicle accident on Booth Hill Road near Mohegan Road.

Monday, Oct. 26

At 2:10 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Route 8 northbound in the area of exits 13 and 14.