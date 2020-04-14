Shelton fire log: Crews respond to gas grill fire, car accidents, fuel spills

Shelton fire departments responded to the following calls this past week.

Monday, April 6

At 12:34 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the Sinsabaugh Heights Housing Complex, 187 Meadow St., for a carbon monoxide alarm activation. An engine, a rescue truck and a ladder truck responded.

At 1:44 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a fuel spill from a trucks fuel tank on Mohegan Road near Moose Hill Road. The spill was found to be just over the town line in Monroe. An engine and two rescue trucks responded.

At 6:50 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a brush fire in the rear of 94 Hillside Avenue. Two engines responded.

Thursday, April 9

At 5:54 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 9 Crescent Drive for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

Friday, April 10

At 12:01 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 responded to Indian Wells Road to assist police with removing a person from a riverbank. A rescue truck responded.

At 1:17 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a carbon monoxide alarm activation at 82 Perry Hill Road. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

At 2:46 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a carbon monoxide alarm activation at 163 Kyles Way. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

At 7:26 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a fire alarm activation at 30 Spruce Hill Road. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

Saturday, April 11

At 6:38 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 8 southbound near exit 12. Two engines responded.

At 7:05 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hill Co. #5 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Isinglass Road. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

At 1:54 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 3 Brookfield Drive to check a fire that occurred in a tractor in a garage. The fire was out upon arrival of firefighters. An engine responded.

At 2:41 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hill Co. #5 responded to a fire alarm activation at 46 Treeland Road. There was no fire. An engine responded.

At 6:20 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3, White Hill Co. #5 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a gas grill on fire at 172 Pheasant Ridge. The fire was out upon arrival. An engine, a rescue truck and a ladder truck responded.

Sunday, April 12

At 1:35 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 571 Howe Ave. for a carbon monoxide alarm activation. A rescue truck responded.

Monday, April 13

At 5:11 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 22 Union St. for power lines down. An engine responded.