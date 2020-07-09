Shelton fire log: Crews respond to grill fire, accidents, alarms

The Shelton fire department responded to the following calls this past week.

Monday, June 29

At 12:14 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 300 Meadow St. for an activated fire alarm. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine responded.

At 3:18 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 responded to mutual aid assist for the Monroe FD. Fire units were canceled shortly thereafter.

At 4:07 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to an odor of gas at 51 Vista Drive. Firefighters arrived and found no gas leaks but found the odor was from a backed up septic system. An engine responded.

Tuesday, June 30

At 3:29 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 58 Greystone Condos for an activated carbon monoxide alarm. An engine responded.

At 6:56 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1, Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Sikorsky Aircraft Plant #3, 33 Platt Road, for an odor of propane outside the building. Two engines and a ladder truck responded.

At 1:13 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 1 Waterview Drive for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. A water leak from the roof into alarm devices caused the alarm. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

Wednesday, July 1

At 6:08 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a fire alarm activation at the Orange Fitness, 702 Bridgeport Ave. There was no fire. An engine responded.

At 8:17 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to Sinsabaugh Heights Housing Complex, 187 Meadow St., for an activated fire alarm. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine responded.

At 10:55 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to an open burn at 340 Huntington St. An engine responded.

At 12:41 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 1 Forest Parkway for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

At 6:45 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 10 John St. for a public service call; lock out. A unit responded.

Thursday, July 2

At 5:50 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Helen DeVaux Housing Complex, 91 Howe Ave., for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 3:17 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to an odor investigation inside 186 Coram Ave. An engine responded.

At 5:16 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Old Stratford Road. An engine responded.

At 8:13 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a report of smoke in the area of Long Hill Avenue and Constitution Boulevard South. An engine responded.

Friday, July 3

At 12:20 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to the Birmingham on the River Condos for a public service call. A rescue truck responded.

At 1:06 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 65 Little Fox Run to assist EMS with a patient trapped under a scooter. A unit responded.

At 5:58 p.m., Echo hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Helen DeVaux Housing Complex, 91 Howe Ave., for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from incense caused the alarm. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 6:13 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to power down to a house at 182 Walnut Tree Hill Road. An engine responded.

At 6:53 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1, Pine Rock Co. #4 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a report of a structure fire at 189 Howe Ave. There was no fire. The use of a barbecue grille on a rear porch caused the call. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

Saturday, July 4

At 2:27 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a report of smoke in the area of the White Hills Shopping Center on Leavenworth Road. No smoke or fire was found by firefighters. An engine responded.

At 6:18 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a motor vehicle accident on River Road near Moulthrop Lane. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

At 6:56 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to Sinsabaugh Heights, 187 Meadow St., for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

Sunday, July 5

At 3:20 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a report of a propane tank leaking on Soundview Avenue near Brownson Drive. Firefighters responded but found no tank. An engine responded.

At 7:31 p.m., the Echo Hose CO. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Sunnyside Boat Ramp off River Road for a small brush fire. An engine responded.