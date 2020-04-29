Shelton fire log: Crews respond to house fire, car accidents, alarms

Shelton fire departments responded to the following calls this past week.

Monday, April 20

At 9:31 a.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to MBI, 15 Forest Parkway, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine responded.

At 2:32 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1, White Hills Co. #5 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the rear of 981 Howe Avenue to assist EMS with an elderly person that fell down an embankment. A rescue truck responded.

Tuesday, April 21

At 3:28 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 19 Buck Hill Road for a fire in a house. Upon arrival firefighters found a small fire in the basement that was partially extinguished by the homeowner. The fire damage was confined to wiring and a few structural elements. The home also sustained minor smoke damage. An investigation determined a lightning strike to the home caused the fire. There were no injuries. Three engines, a rescue truck, a ladder truck and the tower truck responded.

At 5 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Nells Rock Road. An engine and two rescue trucks responded.

At 6:10 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co #5 responded to a fire alarm activation at 179 Waverly Road. There was no fire. An engine responded.

At 6:15 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co #5 responded to a fire alarm activation at 336 Huntington Street. There was no fire. A rescue truck responded.

Wednesday, April 22

At 5:35 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 38 Chamberlain Drive for an illegal open burning. An engine responded.

At 5:33 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a carbon monoxide alarm activation at 19 Lane St. An engine responded.

Thursday, April 23

At 2:17 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a fire alarm activation at the Fire Engine Pizza Company, 768 Bridgeport Ave. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. Two engines and a ladder truck responded.

At 3:09 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a report of a brush fire on River Road near Quail Court. An engine responded.

At 6:33 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 21 Grove St. for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

Friday, April 24

At 7:48 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of 376 Shelton Ave. An engine responded.

At 8:23 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Victory Street. An engine responded.

Saturday, April 25

At 12:21 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 22 Windflower Lane for an odor of gas in the residence. An engine responded.

At 3:38 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 140 Heather Ridge to assist police. A rescue truck responded.

At 4:25 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 273 Sunwood Drive for a public service call; pump out. A rescue truck responded.

At 8:42 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Bridgeport Avenue at the Route 8 exit 13 on ramp. A rescue truck responded.

At 10:46 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. 31 responded to an open burning at 21 Huntington Ave. An engine responded.

Sunday, April 26

At 9:49 a.m., the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 63 Wabuda Place for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine responded.

At 5:09 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to an automatic fire alarm activate at 48 Applewood Drive. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine, a rescue truck and a ladder truck responded.

At 5:54 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 9 Woodland Park for a carbon monoxide alarm activation. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

Monday, April 27

At 2:47 a.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 529 Asbury Ridge for a carbon monoxide alarm activation. An engine and a rescue truck responded.