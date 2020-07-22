Shelton fire log: Crews respond to house fire, vehicle fires, alarms

Shelton fire departments responded to the following calls this past week.

Monday, July 13

At 7:15 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Coram Avenue at High Street. A utility truck responded.

At 10:28 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 25 Village Drive for a carbon monoxide alarm activation. An engine responded.

At 1:33 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 103 Richards Blvd. for a public service call; lockout. The homeowner was locked out of her car, which had a dog inside, and she was also locked out of her house. Firefighters arrived and assisted in gaining access for the owner.

Tuesday, July 14

At 1:34 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a mutual aid to the Monroe FD for a house fire. Fire units were not needed and were canceled shortly thereafter.

At 3:10 p.m., Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a motor vehicle accident at Coram Avenue and Kneen Street. A rescue truck responded.

At 6:35 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Shelton Avenue near Willoughby Road. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

At 6:54 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to Center Street at Perry Hill Road for a motor vehicle accident. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

Wednesday, July 15

At 1:44 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #, Pine Rock Co. #4 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a fire alarm activation at the Helen DeVaux Housing Complex, 91 Howe Ave. There was no fire. A rescue truck and two ladder trucks responded.

Thursday, July 16

At 4:51 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a fire alarm activation at the Orange Theory Fitness, 702 Bridgeport Ave. There was no fire. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

At 8:42 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 11 Mount Pleasant for a public service call. An engine responded.

Friday, July 17

At 12:41 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to an activated carbon monoxide alarm at 62 Westview Terrace. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

At 6:07 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a motor vehicle fire on Route 8 northbound between exits 12 and 13. Upon arrival, firefighters extinguished a fire in a large delivery truck carrying linens. The fire destroyed the vehicle. An engine, a tanker truck and a utility truck responded.

At 8:57 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 15 Applewood Drive for an odor of propane in the home. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 10:08 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to Elm Street for a wire down in the roadway. An engine responded.

At 11:42 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Old Stratford Road at the Route 8 overpass. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

At 11:17 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 11 Centerview Drive for a transformer on fire on top of a utility pole. An engine responded.

Saturday, July 18

At 7:36 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 43 Applewood Drive to assist EMS with a patient. Fire units were canceled shortly thereafter.

At 12:07 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 30 Hawthorne Ave. for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

At 3:46 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a fire alarm activation at the Apple Tree Day Care & Preschool, 117 Long Hill Cross Road. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 5:46 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Housatonic River to assist a boater whose boat was malfunctioning in the water. A marine unit responded.

At 8:03 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Housatonic River to assist a man overboard in the water. No further information was reported. A marine unit responded.

Sunday, July 19

At 9:51 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 12 Woonsocket Ave. for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Two engines responded.

At 12:29 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to the area of Basking Ridge Road for a report of an illegal open burning. Firefighters responded with an engine but found no fire.

At 1:57 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1, Pine Rock Co. #4 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a structure fire at 156 Hill St. Firefighters responded with two engines and a ladder truck and extinguished a fire that occurred outside a porch of a two-family home. Damage was confined to the outside of the home and a small portion under the porch. The Derby FD and Shelton EMS also responded to the call.

At 4:14 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1, Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Inline Plastics, 42 Canal St., for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Firefighters responded with an engine and a rescue truck.

At 10:48 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a motor vehicle fire on the Exit 12 southbound ramp of Route 8. There was no fire. An engine responded.