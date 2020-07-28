Shelton fire log: Crews respond to house fire, downed wires, accidents

Shelton fire departments responded to the following calls this past week.

Monday, July 20

At 4:50 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded with an engine and two rescue trucks to 16 Fraser Place for an odor investigation.

Tuesday, July 21

At 12:08 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activation at 191 Meadow St. There was no fire.

At 6:34 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to 336 Huntington St. for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.

At 7:19 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activation at 18 Rosa Lane. There was no fire.

At 8:39 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to 81 Blueberry Lane for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.

Wednesday, July 22

At 7:59 a.m., the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded with an engine to a motor vehicle accident on Maple Avenue at Leavenworth Road.

At 3:43 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded with an engine to the Stop & Shop gas station, 900 Bridgeport Ave., for a small gasoline spill.

At 11:08 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to 10 Geissler Drive for an odor of natural gas.

At 12:27 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded with an engine to Walmart, 465 Bridgeport Ave., for a small brush fire on the property.

Thursday, July 23

At 1:07 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to 63 Spoke Drive for a fire in a gas grill that was next to a house. The fire was out upon arrival of fire units. The fire was confined to the grill.

At 1:55 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activated at 89 Okenuk Way. There was no fire.

At 10:14 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activation at the Morgan Carpet & Flooring Store, 843 River Road. There was no fire.

At 10:16 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded with two rescue trucks, an engine and a tower truck to River Road at Quail Court for a tree and live power lines down on an occupied vehicle. Firefighters waited for UI, who arrived shortly thereafter, to de-energize the lines, then firefighters assisted the occupant out of the vehicle.

At 10:42 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded with an engine to the area of 8 Quaker Ridge Road for power lines down in the road.

Friday, July 24

At 12:10 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to 1 Controls Drive for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from a burnt air handling motor caused the alarm.

At 3:39 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 responded with an engine to 60 Stendhal Drive for a carbon monoxide alarm activation.

At 5:58 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activation at 78 Longmeadow Road. There was no fire.

Saturday, July 25

At 12:26 a.m., the White Hills Co. #5 responded with an engine to a motor vehicle accident on Leavenworth Road.

At 4:34 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activation at 10 Whispering Pines. There was no fire.

At 4:45 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on River Road at Constitution Boulevard South.

At 5:03 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3, White Hills Co. #5 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded with two engines, a ladder truck and a rescue truck to a house fire at 196 Ripton Road. Firefighters upon arrival found a fire had gotten into the walls of the home through an attached outdoor fireplace. Deterioration of the fireplace flue was believed to have cause the fire.

Sunday, July 26

At 1:20 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to the Good Shepard Church, 186 Coram Ave., for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire.

At 3:23 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded with a unit to a motor vehicle accident at Walnut Tree Hill Road and Mohegan Road.