The Shelton Fire Department responded to the following calls this past week.

At 8:55 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with a ladder truck to assist EMS at a Center Street address.

At 9:37 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with a ladder truck to the Shelton High School, 120 Meadow St., for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. A steam leak in a classroom caused the alarm.

At 6:38 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded to an Edgewood Avenue for an appliance fire. The fire, which was in a kitchen oven as a result of self-cleaning operation, was out upon firefighters arrival.

At 8 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activation at the Ripton Housing Complex, 423 Howe Ave. There was no fire.

Tuesday, Jan. 12

At 11:51 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to an Oak Glen Drive address for an odor of gas in the home.

At 4:06 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with a rescue truck to the front of a Long Hill Avenue address for a vehicle leaking oil.

At 6:59 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with a unit to a Timberlane Drive address for a carbon monoxide alarm activation.

At 11:38 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine to a Dogwood Drive address for an activated carbon monoxide alarm activation.

Wednesday, Jan. 13

At 7:19 a.m., Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on route 8 southbound near exit 12.

At 4:02 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with an engine to the Walgreen’s parking lot for a propane leak from a portable tank.

At 4:54 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Old Stratford Road at route 8 exit ramp.

Thursday, Jan. 14

At 12:47 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. No. 4, Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with two engines, a rescue truck and two ladder trucks a structure fire at a Waterford Lane home. Upon arrival firefighters found a single family wood frame home partially engulfed in fire. Firefighters using several handlines brought the fire under control with an hour but not before the home sustained extensive fire, smoke and water damage. All occupants escaped from the home safely. The home was left unlivable. Two firefighters sustained minor injuries during firefighting operations. According to the fire marshal, the fire occurred when a contractor left a floor fan on a kitchen stove and when doing so accidentally turned on the gas burner causing the fan to ignite when left unattended.

At 3 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with an engine to a Victory Street address for an illegal open burn.

Friday, Jan. 15

At 4:04 p.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 and the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a report of smoke in the area of Leavenworth Road. Upon arrival firefighters found an illegal open burn in the rear yard of a home in the area.

Sunday, Jan. 17

At 10:30 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3, Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded with an engine and two ladder trucks to a fire alarm activation at an Armstrong Road address. There was no fire.

At 4:28 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with a unit to a public service call at a Freedom Way address.