The Shelton Fire Department responded to the following calls this past week.

At 5:34 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with two ladder trucks to a fire alarm activated at the Little Barn Restaurant, 899 Bridgeport Ave. There was no fire.

At 7:36 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with a rescue truck to wash down fluids spilled from a disabled motor vehicle in the area of the 500 block of Howe Avenue.

At 7:54 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with two engines and a ladder truck to a motor vehicle accident in the area of the 100 block of Waverly Road.

Tuesday, Sept. 21

At 5 p.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activated at a Jonathan Lane address. There was no fire.

At 5:44 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activated at the Richard O. Belden Cultural Center, 54 Grove St. There was no fire.

Wednesday, Sept. 22

At 11:55 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded to a public service call at the Richard O. Belden Cultural Center, 54 Grove St.

At 1:01 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3, Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine and two ladder trucks to the Split Rock Plaza, 702 Bridgeport Ave., for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. A grille extinguishing system was accidentally activated in the Misimi Restaurant.

At 2:37 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3, Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to the Split Rock Plaza, 702 Bridgeport Ave., for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. The alarm was transmitted accidentally.

At 8:06 p.m., the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with two engines to a fire alarm activated at a Kyles Way address. There was no fire.

Thursday, Sept. 23

At 4:53 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activated at the Sinsabaugh Heights Housing Complex, 187 Meadow St. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.

At 7:12 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 1 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle fire on Route 8 northbound between exits 13 and 14.

At 7:13 p.m., the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4, White Hills Co. No. 5 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Bridgeport Avenue when a vehicle struck a house. The house sustained minor damage.

At 1:35 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine, a ladder truck and a utility truck to the Spotted Horse Tavern, 100 Commerce Drive, for a fire alarm sounding. There was no fire.

Friday, Sept. 24

At 5:37 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 1 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Route 8 northbound between exits 11 and 12.

At 9:15 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 1 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Route 8 southbound between exits 13 and 12.

At 4:03 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to Downtown Pizza, 350 Howe Ave., for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire.

At 4:20 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine to a Jardin Circle address for a carbon monoxide alarm sounding.

At 4:37 p.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with two engines and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Walnut Tree Hill Road at Leavenworth Road.

At 6:47 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm sounding on the 100 block of Center Street. There was no fire.

At 7:19 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3, Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with a ladder truck to the Outback Steakhouse, 698 Bridgeport Ave., for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire.

At 8:51 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and responded with an engine and a ladder truck to the Shoreline Animal Hospital, 895 Bridgeport Ave., for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire.

Saturday, Sept. 25

At 5:41 a.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with a unit to a Sylvesters Way address for a carbon monoxide alarm activation.

At 2:28 p.m., the Pine Rock Park No. 4 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Long Hill Avenue at Wesly Heights Road.

At 3:09 p.m., the Park Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine to River Road at Mount Pleasant Street for power lines down.

At 3:04 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activated at the m Helen DeVaux Housing Complex, 91 Howe Ave. There was no fire.

At 8:32 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with a ladder truck to a mutual aid call to the Derby Fire Department to assist at an alarm at the Griffin Hospital, 130 Division St.

At 11:07 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded to the area of Oak Avenue and Center Street for a water leak in the street. There was no leak. A pool being drained in the area caused the call.

Sunday, Sept. 26

At 7:11 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and responded with an engine and a ladder truck to the 700 block of Bridgeport Avenue for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire.

At 2:26 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with a unit to the 300 block of Summerfield Gardens for a carbon monoxide alarm activation.