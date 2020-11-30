Shelton fire log: Crews respond to numerous accidents, alarms

The Shelton Fire Department responded to the following calls this past week.

Monday, Nov. 23

At 6:48 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Route 8 southbound between exits 13 and 12.

At 4:03 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3, Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded with an engine, a rescue truck and a ladder truck to a report of an odor of natural gas at the Mark Apartments, 740 Bridgeport Ave.

Tuesday, Nov. 24

At 8:09 a.m., the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 and the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with a ladder truck and a rescue truck to a fire alarm activation at Dinan Pathology, 1 Forest Parkway. There was no fire.

At 3 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Route 8 southbound between exits 13 and 12.

At 6:30 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activation at the Sinsabaugh Heights Housing Complex, 187 Meadow St. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.

At 9:27 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with a unit to a carbon monoxide alarm activation on Laurel Lane.

Wednesday, Nov. 25

At 11:08 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded to with an engine to an odor of natural gas at a Maltby Street address.

At 5:46 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with a rescue truck and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activation at the Sinsabaugh Heights Housing Complex, 187 Meadow St. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.

Thursday, Nov. 26

At 5:05 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3, Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded with an engine, a rescue truck and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activation at the Hilton Garden Inn, 25 Old Stratford Road. There was no fire.

At 8:13 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a Country Place address for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire.

At 10:38 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with a unit to assist EMS at the Extended Stay America Hotel, 945 Bridgeport Ave.

Friday, Nov. 27

At 4:32 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activated at a Stonehouse Road address. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.

Sunday, Nov. 29

At 3:35 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3, Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded with an engine, a rescue truck and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activation at the Hampton Inn, 695 Bridgeport Ave. There was no fire.

At 10:07 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Coram Avenue at Myrtle Street.

At 10:27 a.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a report of a natural gas odor at a Leavenworth Road address.

At 2:52 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3, Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded with two engines, a rescue truck and a ladder truck to a report of an odor of natural gas the Mark Apartments on Acadia Lane.