Shelton fire log: Crews respond to open burnings, car fire, alarms

Shelton Fire Department Shelton Fire Department Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Shelton fire log: Crews respond to open burnings, car fire, alarms 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Shelton Fire Department responded to the following calls this past week.

Tuesday, Aug. 11

At 12:49 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded with an engine to a power line issue at 143 Soundview Ave.

At 5:34 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded with an engine to a mutual aid call to the Monroe FD at a structure fire at 171 Williamsburg Drive. Fire units were canceled shortly thereafter.

Wednesday, Aug. 12

At 9:22 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to the Huntington Congregational Church, 19 Church St., for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire.

At 2:19 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded with an engine to a fire alarm sounding at the Helen DeVaux Housing Complex, 91 Howe Ave. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.

At 3:41 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded with an engine to a fire alarm sounding at the Helen DeVaux Housing Complex, 91 Howe Ave. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.

At 5:32 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to Holy Trinity Academy, 503 Shelton Ave., for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire

At 6:23 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1, White Hills Co. #5 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded with an engine to a fire in landscape mulch at 502 Howe Ave.

At 6:56 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded with two engines to a car fire in the area of 273 River Road.

Thursday, Aug. 13

At 8:14 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded with an engine to a fire alarm sounding at the Helen DeVaux Housing Complex, 91 Howe Ave. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.

At 11:46 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm sounding at the Brightview Living Complex, 30 Beard Saw Mill Road. There was no fire.

At 9:23 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded with an engine to a fire alarm sounding at the Sikorsky Aircraft Plant III, 33 Platt Road. There was no fire.

At 9:59 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle fire on Route 8 northbound near exit 12.

At 7:55 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to with an engine to an open burning at 851 Howe Ave.

Saturday, Aug. 15

At 9:07 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Bridgeport Avenue near the Route 8 Exit 13 ramp.

At 1:11 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded with a unit to the Birmingham on the River Condos, 145 Canal St., to assist Eversource Gas with a gas odor in a unit.

Sunday, Aug. 16

At 3:51 a.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded with an engine to assist EMS at 579 Howe Ave.

At 9:52 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded with an engine, a ladder truck and the tower truck to a fire alarm sounding at Orange Theory Fitness, 704 Bridgeport Ave.

At 10:13 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded with an engine, a rescue truck, a ladder truck and the tower truck to a fire alarm sounding at the Brightview Living Complex, 30 Beard Saw Mill Road. There was no fire.

Monday, Aug. 17

At 12:42 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded with an engine and two ladder trucks to a fire alarm sounding at the Helen DeVaux Housing Complex, 91 Howe Ave. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.

At 4:10 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded with a unit to assist EMS at 5 Copper Penny Lane.

At 5:12 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded with an engine to an open burning in the area of Capitol Drive and Country Ridge Road.

At 5:17 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to 251 Aspetuck Trail for a carbon monoxide alarm activation.

At 5:21 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to 12 Pine Needle Drive for a carbon monoxide alarm activation.

At 5:32 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1, White Hills Co. #5 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded with an engine, a rescue truck and a ladder truck to a gas grill on fire on a rear deck at 33 Cameo Drive. The fire was out upon arrival of fire units.

At 6:30 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded with an engine to a possible power line down in the area of 54 North St.

At 7:40 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded with an engine to 28 Coram Road for smoke in the house. There was no fire. The smoke was from grilling in a garage.