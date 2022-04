The Shelton Fire Department responded to the following calls this past week.

At 6:05 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with a unit to an Oak Avenue address to assist EMS.

At 7:44 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine to an open burn on Perry Avenue.

Tuesday, April 12

At 1:55 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with a rescue truck to a Gilbert Street address to assist EMS.

At 4:53 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with two engines to a brush fire at the 100 block of River Road.

At 5:49 p.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with two engines and a tanker truck to a brush fire on Leavenworth Road.

At 7:46 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to a report of a brush fire in the area of Shelton Avenue and Meadow Street. Firefighters found a campfire in the woods caused the call.

Wednesday, April 13

At 4:40 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activated at a Buddington Road address. There was no fire.

At 8:11 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a fire alarm activation at the Brightview Shelton, 30 Beard Saw Mill Road. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.

Thursday, April 14

At 4:20 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3, Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a fire alarm activation at the Brightview Shelton, 30 Beard Saw Mill Road. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.

At 12:30 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine to a car fire in the parking lot of the Market Place Plaza.

At 12:37 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to an appliance fire at a Cameo Drive address. The fire, in a kitchen oven, was out upon arrival of fire units.

At 1:57 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Bridgeport Avenue at the entrance to the Split Rock Plaza.

Friday, April 15

At 12:21 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activated at the Sinsabaugh Heights Housing Complex, 187 Meadow St. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.

At 1:27 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with a rescue truck to a fuel spill on Long Hill Avenue near Center Street.

At 2:11 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3, Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine and two ladder trucks to a fire alarm activation at an office building at 1000 Bridgeport Ave. There was no fire.

At 10:58 p.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine and a brush truck to a brush fire at the 200 block of Meadow Street.

Saturday, April 16

At 12:47 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine to a small fire in mulch at Big Y, 401 Bridgeport Ave.

At 3:24 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with two rescue trucks to the 700 block of Bridgeport Avenue for a person stuck in an elevator.

At 7:09 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to the Helen DeVaux Housing Complex, 91 Howe Ave., for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.

Sunday, April 17

At 9:48 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activated at a Progress Drive address. There was no fire.

At 12:16 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded to with an engine to a fire alarm activated at a Rolling Ridge Road address. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.

At 1:12 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with two rescue trucks to the Extended Stay America Hotel, 945 Bridgeport Ave., for a person stuck in an elevator.

Monday, April 18

At 1:55 a.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to assist the Derby FD at a motor vehicle accident on Route 8 northbound at Exit 16.