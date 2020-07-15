Shelton fire log: Crews respond to structure fire, payloader fire

Shelton fire departments responded to the following calls this past week.

Monday, July 6

At 9:29 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3, White Hills Co. #1 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 42 Christine Drive for a structure fire. Upon arrival firefighters found a small fire in an attached garage of a single-family home. The fire was extinguished within minutes. Damage was confined to the garage. Two engines, a ladder truck and a utility truck responded.

Tuesday, July 7

At 1:24 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 were dispatched to a mutual aid to assist Derby FD at the Griffin Hospital, 130 Division Ave. Shelton fire units were canceled shortly thereafter.

At 9:04 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Shelton Transfer Station, 866 River Road, for a fire that occurred in a payloader. The fire was out upon arrival of fire units. An engine responded.

At 6:22 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a fire alarm activation at the Enterprise Tower #3, 3 Corporate Drive. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

Wednesday, July 8

At 4:32 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a fire alarm activation at 149 Hillside Ave. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 1:06 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a fire alarm activation at 10 Sixth Ave. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 12:50 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 14 Soundview Ave. for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

Thursday, July 9

At 10:33 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a fire alarm activation at the Edge Fitness, 762 Bridgeport Ave. There was no fire. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

At 10:47 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Meadow Street near Mayflower Lane. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

At 10:24 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Shelton Avenue near Willoughby Road. An engine and two rescue trucks responded.

Friday, July 10

At 8:32 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1, Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 10 Acorn Hollow off Lake Road for a carbon monoxide alarm activation. A rescue truck responded.

Saturday, July 11

At 2:42 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to the area of Green Acre Drive and North Street for a power line down. An engine responded.

At 4:35 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Walnut Tree Hill Road. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

Sunday, July 12

At 11:15 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to Sinsabaugh Heights, 187 Meadow St. for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 5:30 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a fire alarm activation at the Bright View Assisted Living Center, 30 Beard Saw Mill Road. There was no fire. An engine and a rescue truck responded.