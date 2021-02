The Shelton Fire Department responded to the following calls this past week.

At 1:43 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to an odor of propane at the Dental Center of Huntington.

At 6:26 p.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Leavenworth Road at Walnut Tree Hill Road.

Tuesday, Jan. 26

At 3:13 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded to a gas leak inside at the Amedisys Home Health Care Center, 12 Progress Drive.

Wednesday, Jan. 27

At 6:17 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with a unit to assist EMS at a Tuckahoe Drive address.

At 2:27 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with a rescue truck to a public service call at a Shelton Avenue. address.

At 4:45 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with a rescue truck to an odor of natural gas at the Birmingham Condo’s, 145 Canal St.

At 6:56 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded to with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident in front of a River Road address.

At 11:13 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with an engine to a Bridge Street address for an unattended fire in a building under construction.

Thursday, Jan. 28

At 11:52 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1, White Hills Co. No. 3 and the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded with two engines, a rescue truck and a ladder truck to a structure fire at a Howe Avenue address. Upon arrival firefighters found and extinguished a fire on a windowsill in a second-floor bathroom. The fire was caused by discarded smoking materials.

At 8:11 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with an engine to a Bridge Street address for an unattended fire in a building under construction.

At 8:20 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with two engines, a rescue truck and a ladder truck to a chimney fire at a Fairlane Drive address.

Friday, Jan. 29

At 8:07 a.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with a ladder truck to a mutual aid call to the Monroe FD Station #1.

At 9:45 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activation at a Howe Avenue address. There was no fire.

At 12:24 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded to a gas leak at a Whispering Pines Lane address.

At 7:31 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with a unit to a mutual aid call with the Derby FD at the Griffin Hospital, 130 Division St., Derby.

At 7:39 p.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with a ladder truck to as mutual aid call to the Monroe FD at a structure fire at a Fan Hill Road address in Monroe.

At 8:11 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with a unit to a mutual aid call with the Derby FD at the Griffin Hospital, 130 Division St., Derby.

Saturday, Jan. 30

At 1:28 a.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to a motor vehicle accident on East Village Road near White Oak Road.

At 10 a.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with a unit to a Dickinson Drive address for a carbon monoxide alarm activation.

At 11:43 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on route 8 southbound near exit 13.

At 12:58 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activation at the Hyatt House Hotel, 830 Bridgeport Avenue. There was no fire. A broken fire sprinkler pipe caused the alarm to sound and flood the building.

At 10:56 p.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with a ladder truck to as mutual aid call to the Monroe FD at a structure fire at a Wheeler Road address in Monroe.

Sunday, Jan. 31

At 4:44 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activation at a Tuckahoe Drive address. There was no fire.

At 7:44 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine to a car fire at a Shelton Avenue address.

At 9:11 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1, Pine Rock Co. No. 4 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine, two ladder trucks and a rescue truck to a structure fire at a Howe Avenue address. Upon arrival firefighters extinguished a fire on top of a kitchen stove in a basement apartment of a six-family building.

Monday, Feb. 1

At 7:48 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with a unit to a fire that occurred in a vehicle at a Cranston Avenue address.

At 8:11 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with a unit to assist EMS at a Woods Grove Road address.