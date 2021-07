The Shelton Fire Department respondedto the following calls this past week.

At 7:20 a.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine to a motor vehicle accident on Route 8 southbound prior to Exit 14.

At 6:51 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to a motor vehicle accident on Soundview Avenue at Park Avenue.

At 11:56 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activation at the Helen DeVaux Housing Complex, 91 Howe Ave. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.

At 12:21 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose H&L Co. No. 1 responded with a unit to a fire alarm activated at the Hilton Garden Inn, 25 Old Stratford Road. There was no fire. Dust from construction caused the alarm.

Tuesday, July 13

At 6:45 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activation at a Bunker Hill Circle address. There was no fire.

At 8:49 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activation at the Helen DeVaux Housing Complex, 91 Howe Ave. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.

Wednesday, July 14

At 1:51 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with a unit to a fire alarm activated at the Davita Dialysis Center , 750 Bridgeport Ave. There was no fire. The alarm was transmitted by accident.

At 2:46 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with a rescue truck and a ladder truck to a pick-up truck om fire at a Bridgeport Avenue address.

Thursday, July 15

At 5:37 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Route 8 northbound near Exit 11.

At 5:54 p.m., the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine to a public service call, pump out, at a Woodland Park address.

At 6:49 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1, Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with two engine, two ladder trucks and two rescue trucks to a structure fire at the 100 block of Coram Avenue.

Friday, July 16

At 1:19 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with two rescue trucks and an ATV unit to assist EMS removing a patient from the well in the woods off of Indian Well Road.

At 3:28 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with a unit to a motor vehicle accident on Bridgeport Avenue near Sullivan Avenue.

At 8:01 p.m., the Echo Hose H &L Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with a ladder truck to a fire alarm activated at Amici’ Restaurant, 500 Howe Ave. There was no fire.

At 9:25 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with a rescue truck to a carbon monoxide alarm activated at a Perry Avenue address.

Saturday, July 17

At 12:30 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded an engine to a motor vehicle accident in the area of a Soundview Avenue address.

At 10:48 a.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with a unit to a Chestnut Street address for a carbon monoxide alarm activation.

At 6:41 p.m., the Echo Hose H &L Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activated at a Howe Avenue address. There was no fire.

At 7:26 p.m., the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activated at the Gardner Heights Home, 172 Rocky Rest Road. There was no fire.

At 7:36 p.m., the Echo Hose H &L Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with a ladder truck to a fire alarm activated at Amici’ Restaurant, 500 Howe Ave. There was no fire.

Sunday, July 18

At 1:04 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activated at a Wesley Drive. There was no fire.

At 1:39 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1, Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to structure fire in a garage in the rear of a Hill Street address. Upon arrival firefighters extinguished a small fire in the garage believed to be ignited from oily rags left after construction.

At 4:40 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on River Road near Trolley Bridge Road.

At 4:54 p.m., the Echo Hose H &L Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a fire alarm activated at the Sinsabaugh Heights Housing Complex, 187 Meadow St. There was no fire.

At 8:30 p.m., the Echo Hose H &L Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activated at a Frans Way address. There was no fire.