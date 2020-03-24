Shelton fire log: FD douses fire in home’s basement

Shelton fire departments responded to the following calls this past week.

Monday, March 16

At 8:34 a.m., the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Leavenworth Road at Maple Avenue for a motor vehicle accident. Two engines responded.

At 4:03 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 82 Perry Hill Road for a fire in an oven. An engine responded.

At 11:39 a.m., the White Hills Co.#5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 21 Grandison Place for a brush fire. An engine responded.

At 6:09 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 37 Sinsabaugh Heights for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine, s ladder truck and the tower truck responded.

At 6:35 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to River Road at Murphy’s Lane for a motor vehicle accident. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

At 6:39 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 144 Indian Well Road for a carbon monoxide alarm activation. An engine responded.

Wednesday, March 18

At 3:10 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to the Hewitt Hospital to assist EMS. Fire units were canceled shortly thereafter.

At 2:19 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3, White Hills Co. #5 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 599 Booth Hill Road for a fire alarm activation. Upon arrival firefighters found the residence filled with smoke. Since no one was at home, firefighters had to force entry to the home and found a small fire in the basement. The fire was extinguished in minutes. The home sustained minor smoke damage. The fire was in a pile of fire wood stored next to a working wood stove. It is believed an ember from the stove ignited the nearby wood pile causing the fire. Three engines, a ladder truck and a rescue truck responded.

At 2:33 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3, and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 41 Wesley Drive for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Dust from construction caused the alarm. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

At 5:42 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Ripton Housing Complex, 423 Howe Ave., for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. A ladder truck and the tower truck responded.

At 5:50 p.m., the White Hills Co.#5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 63 Wabuda Place for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine responded.

Thursday, March 19

At 8:39 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Route 8 southbound near exit 12 for a motor vehicle accident. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

At 5:47 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 46 North Street for a public service call. An engine responded.

Friday, March 20

At 2:28 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 30 Elizabeth Street in Derby for a mutual aid call. An engine responded.

At 8:07 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 580 Long Hill Avenue for a small fuel spill. An engine responded.

At 11:13 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Route 8 southbound near exit 12 for a motor vehicle accident. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

Sunday, March 22

At 12:46 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to the Marriott Residence Inn, 1001 Bridgeport Ave., for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

At 10:27 a.m., the White Hills Co.#5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 63 Wabuda Place for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine responded.

At 1:38 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3, White Hills Co. #5 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 104 Ripton Road for an appliance fire. No further information was reported. An engine, a rescue truck and a ladder truck responded.

At 4:56 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1, Pine Rock Co. #4 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 65 Long Hill Ave. for an odor of smoke in the building. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 6:54 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Route 8 northbound near exit 13 for a possible motor vehicle fire. There was no fire. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

At 10:14 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 10 Pine Needle Drive for a public service call, lock out. A unit responded.