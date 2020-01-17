Shelton fire log: FD responds to accidents, oven fire, alarms

Shelton fire departments responded to the following calls this past week.

Monday, Jan. 6

At 11:13 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 42 Highland Avenue to assist EMS. An engine responded.

Tuesday, Jan. 7

At 12:52 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to Oakridge Waste Management Service, 90 Oliver Terrace, for an activated fire alarm. There was no fire. An engine responded.

At 10:32 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1, White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to the Sinsabaugh Heights Housing Complex, 187 Meadow Street, for a fire alarm activation. Upon arrival firefighters made entry to a unit and found it full of smoke. The occupant of the unit left before the alarm was activated so one was home when firefighters arrived. The smoke was found to be from an undetermined material burning in a small bucket in the kitchen of the unit. An engine, a ladder truck and a rescue truck responded.

At 1:21 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Huntington Street at Commerce Drive for a motor vehicle accident. An engine responded.

At 4:15 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to the Sinsabaugh Heights Housing Complex, 187 Meadow Street, Unit #69, for a public service call. A rescue truck responded.

At 3:41 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1, White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 83 Chamberlain Drive for smoke in the basement. There was no fire. The smoke was caused by a furnace backfire. An engine, a rescue truck and a ladder truck responded.

At 4:15 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1, White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to the Sinsabaugh Heights Housing Complex, 187 Meadow Street Unit #76, for a fire in an oven. There was no fire. A burnt heating element caused the incident. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

Wednesday, Jan. 8

At 12:15 a.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 15 Spoke Drive for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.

At 8:32 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 11 Laurel Lane for a carbon monoxide alarm activation. An engine responded.

At 9:09 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 1 Far Mill Crossing for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 3:31 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to Bridgeport Avenue at Greenwich Place for a motor vehicle accident. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

Thursday, Jan. 9

At 9:30 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 2 Ivy Brook Road for an odor of electrical burning in the building. Firefighters found a problem with a portable heater caused the incident. A rescue truck and a ladder truck responded.

At 5:30 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to Kneen Street at Forest Parkway or an unknown odor in the area. The odor had dissipated by the time firefighters arrived. A unit responded.