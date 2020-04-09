Shelton fire log: FD responds to cliff rescue, appliance fire, alarms

Shelton fire departments responded the following calls this past week.

Monday, March 30

At 1:11 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 49 Bronson Drive for an appliance fire. There was no fire. Firefighters found a smoke condition in the home due to a problem with a clothes washing machine.

Tuesday, March 31

At 10:14 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 30 Bartlett Lane for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 6:12 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3, White Hills Co. #5 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 370 Nichols Avenue for an appliance fire. Upon arrival firefighters extinguished a fire in a clothes dryer. The fire was contained to the dryer but the home sustained minor smoke damage. Three engines, a rescue truck and a ladder truck responded.

At 8:46 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Helen DeVaux Housing Complex, 91 Howe Ave., for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

Wednesday, April 1

At 12:35 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to Shelton Avenue near Meadow Street for several brush fires. An engine, a brush truck and a tanker truck responded.

At 8:17 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 46 North St. for an activated carbon monoxide alarm. An engine, a rescue truck and a ladder truck responded.

Thursday, April 2

At 11:04 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 1 Elizabeth St. in Derby to assist their fire department at a fire. A unit responded.

At 12:24 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to Cali Drive at Deborah Drive for a motor vehicle accident. Two engines and a rescue truck responded.

At 6:16 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1, White Hills Co. #5 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the rear of 90 Roberts St. for an injured person down an embankment. Three rescue trucks and one ladder truck responded.

Friday, April 3

At 11:39 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 10 Ten Coat Lane for a carbon monoxide alarm activation. An engine responded.

At 11:47 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to Shelton Avenue at Meadow Street for a motor vehicle accident. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

Saturday, April 4

At 12:35 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 11 Grace Lane for a carbon monoxide alarm activation. An engine responded.

At 11:05 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 5 Balsam Circle for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 8:06 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 22 Wake Robin Lane for an open burning. Two engines responded.

Sunday, April 5

At 9:11 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 100 Beard Saw Mill Road for an odor of natural gas in the building. Firefighters found a gas valve was accidentally left on in a kitchen in an occupancy of the building. Two engines, a rescue truck and a ladder truck responded.