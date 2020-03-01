Shelton fire log: FD responds to person falling in ravine, brush fire

Shelton fire departments responded to the following calls this past week.

Monday, Feb. 17

At 5:02 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 88 Ridge Lane for a brush fire in the rear of the property. An engine and a brush truck responded.

At 6:24 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 56 Wakelee Avenue for an appliance fire. The fire, in a kitchen oven, was out upon arrival of firefighters. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

Tuesday, Feb. 18

At 3:56 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Shelton Avenue at Meadow Street. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

At 9:09 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 94 Ojibwa Trail to assist EMS with a patient. A unit responded.

Wednesday, Feb. 19

At 1:33 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 23 Trolley Bridge Road to check a fire that occurred on top of a kitchen stove. The fire had been extinguished by the homeowner. An engine responded.

At 5:51 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 880 Howe Avenue to check a fire that occurred on top of a kitchen stove. The fire had been extinguished by the homeowner. An engine responded.

At 5:58 a.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to the rear of 46 Yutaka Trail to assist a person who was stuck at the bottom of a ravine. Two engines and a rescue truck responded.

Thursday, Feb. 20

At 9:29 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 24 Hemlock Drive to assist EMS with a patient. An engine responded.

At 11:56 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Spooner House, 30 Todd Road, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 12:29 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 133 Country Place for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

Friday, Feb. 21

At 2:41 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to the rear of the Sports Center, 745 River Road, for a brush fire. An engine responded.