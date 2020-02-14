Shelton fire log: FDs respond to furnace backfire, accidents, alarms

Shelton fire departments responded to the following calls this past week.

Monday, Feb. 3

At 9:02 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to Perkin Elmer, 710 Bridgeport Avenue, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Two engines and a ladder truck responded.

At 9:40 a.m., the White Hills Co. #5 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Leavenworth Road at Walnut Tree Hill Road. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

At 4:39 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Bridgeport Avenue at Parrott Drive for a motor vehicle accident. A rescue truck responded.

Tuesday, Feb. 4

At 6:10 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 5 Balsam Circle for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine responded.

At 7:55 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Shelton Avenue at North Constitution Boulevard for a motor vehicle accident. Two engines and a rescue truck responded.

At 10:33 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1, Pine Rock Co. #4 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 65 Wells Avenue for smoke in the home. Firefighters responded and found no fire but found the smoke was caused by a furnace backfire. An engine responded.

Wednesday, Feb. 5

At 6:50 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to Marriott Residence Inn, 1001 Bridgeport Avenue, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. Two engines and a ladder truck responded.

At 6:06 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 3 Chamberlain Drive for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine responded.

At 7:37 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to Nells Rock Road for a motor vehicle accident. An engine responded.

Thursday, Feb. 6

At 11:50 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 10 Jefferson Street for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

At 2:57 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3, White Hills Co. #5 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 7 Peaceful Place for a possible structure fire. No fire was found by firefighters. An engine, a rescue truck and a ladder truck responded.

At 2 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 1 Thompson Street in Derby to assist on a report of a powdery substance on an ATM machine. A rescue truck responded.

Friday, Feb. 7

At 12:02 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to Brightview Living Complex, 30 Beard Saw Mill Road, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and the tower truck responded.

At 1:59 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Mohegan Road for a power line down in the roadway. An engine responded.

At 2:05 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to Russell Speeder Car Wash, 811 River Road, for a motor vehicle accident vehicle struck the building.

At 12:05 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 11 Cree Trail for a tree on a house. An engine, a rescue truck and a utility truck responded.

At 4:11 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 22 Plaskon Drive for a wire down in the roadway. An engine responded.

At 11:02 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Hilton Garden Inn, 25 Old Stratford Road, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine, a ladder truck and the tower truck responded.

Sunday, Feb. 9

At 12:21 a.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to the area of 819 River Road for a motor vehicle accident. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

At 1:33 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4, Echo Hose Co. #1vand the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the area of 610 River Road for a motor vehicle accident.