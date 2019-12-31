Shelton fire log: Garbage fire, car accidents on holiday week

The Shelton fire departments responded to the following calls this past week.

Monday, Dec. 23

At 7:20 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the Sinsabaugh Heights Housing Complex, 187 Meadow Street, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

At 8:23 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the Avalon Shelton II, 185 Canal Street, for an odor of natural gas in an apartment. A rescue truck and a ladder truck responded.

At 1:59 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 129 Oak Avenue for a report of a car fire. There was no fire. The vehicle had overheated and the steam was mistaken for smoke. A rescue truck responded.

At 9:44 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Sikorsky Aircraft Plant III, 33 Platt Road, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. A water surge in the fire sprinkler system caused the alarm. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 10:29 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to Indian Well Road for a motor vehicle accident. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

Tuesday, Dec. 24

At 8:06 a.m., the Huntington Fire Co. #3 responded to 17 Spruce Drive to assist EMS. A rescue truck responded.

At 7:34 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 462 Long Hill Avenue for a car fire. The fire, which occurred in the engine compartment was out upon arrival of firefighters. An engine responded.

Wednesday, Dec. 25

At 4:11 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Sikorsky Aircraft Plant III, 33 Platt Road, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. A ladder truck responded.

At 4:34 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1, Huntington Co. #3 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to Route 8 southbound in the area of exit 13 for a motor vehicle accident. An engine, two rescue trucks and a ladder truck responded.

Thursday, Sept. 26

At 11:19 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 159 Center Street for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. The tower truck responded.

At 11:33 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1, Huntington Co. #3, Pine Rock Co. #4 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to Oakridge Waste and Recycling Center, 60 Oliver Terrace, for a fire in a large pile of trash in the building. Firefighters had the fire under control shortly after arrival but stayed through the night to prevent a rekindle. Two engines, a rescue truck, a utility truck, a ladder truck and the tower truck responded.

Friday, Dec. 27

At 9:06 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the Perry Hill School, 60 Perry Hill Road, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

At 4:57 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Oakridge Waste Management Co., 90 Oliver Terrace, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 10 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 34 Birdseye Road for a public service call; pump-out. An engine responded.

Saturday, Dec. 28

At 9:11 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine and the tower truck responded.

At 10:40 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 22 Orchard Street to assist EMS with a patient removal. A rescue truck responded.

At 4:03 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 91 Chamberlain Drive for a brush fire in front of the home. An engine responded.

At 4:23 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to Carmine’s Restaurant, 376 River Road, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine responded.

Sunday, Dec. 29

At 3:19 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the Sinsabaugh Heights Housing Complex, 187 Meadow Street, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 4:25 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the area of 442 River Road for a motor vehicle accident. An engine responded.

At 7:18 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Route 8 southbound near exit 12 for a motor vehicle fire. an engine and a rescue truck responded.

At 7:26 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to the Crosby Commons, 580 Long Hill Avenue, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Two engines responded.

At 11:42 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 21 Old Orchard Road for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.