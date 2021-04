The Shelton Fire Department responded to the following calls this past week.

At 8:28 a.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with a rescue truck to the Perry Hill School, 60 Perry Hill Road, for an odor of natural gas in the building. No presence of gas was found by firefighters.

At 3:21 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a Myrtle Street address for an odor of natural gas in the building.

At 5:17 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with two engines and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle fire on Route 8 southbound near Exit 12.

At 6:04 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with a rescue truck to a Summerfield Gardens address for a public service call.

At 8:10 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activation at the Helen DeVaux Housing Complex, 91 Howe Ave. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.

Tuesday, April 20

At 12:41 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to the Sinsabaugh Heights Housing Complex for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire.

At 1:40 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine to a brush fire on Route 8 southbound between exits 13 and 12.

At 2:23 p.m., the Echo hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded to their fire station for a mutual aid standby for the Derby Fire Department while Derby fought a large brush fire.

At 9:07 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to a Ten Coat Lane address for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire.

Wednesday, April 21

At 5:33 a.m., the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 and the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with an engine to a Soundridge Road address for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. The alarm was accidentally transmitted during a test of the fire alarm system.

At 1:50 p.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to a Hickory Lane address for power lines on a tree.

At 3:33 p.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with a ladder truck to a mutual aid response to a Bradley Drive address to assist the Monroe Fire Department at a house fire.

At 5:53 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine and a utility truck to a Summerfield Gardens address for an activated carbon monoxide alarm.

At 7:36 p.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5, Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with three engines, a rescue truck and a ladder truck to a structure fire at a Birdseye Road address.

Thursday, April 22

At 7:22 a.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to a Sinsabaugh Heights address for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire.

At 7:49 a.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activation at the Helen DeVaux Housing Complex, 91 Howe Ave. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.

At 1:47 p.m., the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to the Bishop Wicke Health Care Center, 384 Long Hill Ave., for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire.

At 9:32 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3, Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to an odor of burning in a home at a Pheasant Ridge address. There was no fire.

Friday, April 23

At 5:53 a.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with a ladder truck to a fire alarm activation at the Helen DeVaux Housing Complex, 91 Howe Ave. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.

At 9:35 a.m., the Huntington Fire Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activated at the William Raveis Real Estate Building, 7 Trap Falls Road. There was no fire.

At 3:42 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with a rescue truck to a Skyline Drive address to assist EMS.

At 4:47 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with a rescue truck to a Skyline Drive address to assist EMS.

Saturday, April 24

At 9:52 a.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activated at a Little Fox Run address. There was no fire.

At 1:29 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with a unit to the Shelton Dog Park on Nells Rock Road to assist EMS.

At 2:19 p.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a gas leak at a Beardsley Road address.

At 6:13 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to a brush fire at a Valley Road address.

At 8:41 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Bridgeport Avenue at Long Hill Cross Road.

Sunday, April 25

At 12:43 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activated at a Cloverdale Avenue address. There was no fire. Dust from construction caused the alarm.

At 3:23 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a Wakelee Avenue address for an odor of gas in the building.

At 7:36 p.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a Vista Drive address for a petroleum leak outside.

Monday, April 26

At 12:34 a.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to a Sinsabaugh Heights address for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire.

At 5:10 a.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to a Bridge Street address for an odor of natural gas in the building.