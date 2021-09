The Shelton Fire Department responded to the following calls this past week.

At 9:16 a.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with a unit to a fire alarm sounding at a Laurel Lane address. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.

At 10:55 a.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with a ladder truck to assist the Derby FD at an Elizabeth Street address in Derby.

At 3:28 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with a rescue truck to a Strawberry Lane address for a public service call.

Tuesday, Aug. 31

At 11:31 a.m., the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine to a Soundcrest Drive address for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire.

At 1:01 p.m., the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine to a motor vehicle fire in the parking lot of 1 Forest Parkway. Firefighters extinguished the fire that was in the dashboard of the vehicle but not before the fire caused extensive damage.

At 1:35 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with two engines to a fire alarm sounding at Carmine’s Restaurant, 360 River Road. There was no fire.

At 2:40 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with a unit to a Coram Road address for a carbon monoxide alarm sounding.

At 5:06 p.m., the White Hills Co. No. 3 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine to a fire alarm sounding at the Elizabeth Shelton School, 138 Willoughby Road. There was no fire.

At 5:16 p.m., the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with a unit to smoke coming from the Wooster Island on the Housatonic River off River Road. The smoke was from an attended bonfire on the island.

Wednesday, Sept. 1

At 2:56 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 1 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activated at the 300 block of Aspetuck Trail. There was no fire.

At 10:36 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activated at the 40 block of Howe Avenue. There was no fire.

At 5:47 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded to with an engine to a fire alarm sounding at a New Street address. There was no fire.

At 7:39 p.m., the Echo Hose H& L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with two engines to a fire alarm sounding at a Laurel Lane address. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.

At 9:32 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine and a utility truck to power lines down on Gray Street near North Street.

At 10:39 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire in an electrical outlet inside the Matto Wine Bar, 389 Bridgeport Ave. The fire was out upon arrival of firefighters.

At 11:37 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with a rescue truck to a public service, pump-out at #190 Mohegan Road.

At 11:41 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Route 8 southbound near Exit 12.

At 11:47 p.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with a rescue truck to a public service, pump-out on the 100 block of Thompson Street.

At 11:51 p.m., the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with a utility truck to a public service call; pump-out at the 700 block of Long Hill Avenue.

At 11:53 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with a rescue truck to assist a person trapped in a vehicle in a few feet of water in the area of River Road and Wright Street.

Thursday, Sept. 2

At 12:05 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with a rescue truck to a public service, pump-out at a Lane Street address.

At 2:22 a.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with a rescue truck to a public service, pump-out at a Queen Street address.

At 2:28 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with a rescue truck to a public service, tree fell on a deck at a Lexington Court home.

At 8:24 a.m., two units responded to the area of Birchbank Road for an odor of gasoline in the Housatonic River.

At 4 p.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to a Henry Drive home for a carbon monoxide alarm sounding.

At 6:20 p.m., the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine to an Oronoque Trail address for a fire that occurred in a microwave oven causing smoke in the residence.

Friday, Sept. 3

At 9:04 a.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activated at a Mountainview Drive home. There was no fire.

At 11:30 a.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine to a Country Place address for an odor of gas.

At 5:29 p.m., the Echo Hose H& L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Howe Avenue at Maltby Street.

Saturday, Sept. 4

At 3:50 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to the Merion Apartments, 185 Canal St., for an odor of natural gas in an apartment.

Sunday, Sept. 5

At 2:34 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with a marine unit and a rescue truck to the upper Housatonic River to search for a possible person in the water near the Derby dam. No one was located after a search of the water and its banks.

At 2:51 p.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine to an open burning at a Dodge Drive address.

At 3:43 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 1 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Route 8 northbound between exits 12 and 13.

At 4:45 p.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to the area if Leavenworth Road and Indian Well Road for power lines on fire on top of a utility pole.

At 9:40 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 1 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to an odor of natural gas at the Mark Apartments, 740 Bridgeport Ave.