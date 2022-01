The Shelton Fire Department responded to the following calls this past week.

At 5:24 p.m., the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with a ladder truck to a public service call at a Lynn Terrace address.

At 6:15 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1, Huntington Co. No. 3 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to an odor of smoke at the Shelton Lakes Health Care Center, 5 Lake Road. There was no fire. An electrical problem in a heating unit caused the odor.

Wednesday, Jan. 5

At 7:22 a.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine to a car fire on Beardsley Road. The fire, that destroyed the vehicle, was the result of the vehicle hitting a utility pole. The utility pole was also destroyed.

At 9:40 a.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with a unit to a motor vehicle accident on Coram Avenue at Kneen Street.

At 8:10 a.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activation at a Waterford Lane address. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.

At 8:17 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with a unit to Cali Drive for a tree and power lines down in the roadway.

At 8:35 a.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine to a motor vehicle accident on Route 8 southbound near Exit 13.

At 11:34 a.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with two engines to a Stendahl Drive address for a carbon monoxide alarm sounding.

At 1:22 p.m., the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with a unit to assist EMS at a Murphy’s Lane address.

At 2:38 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activated at the Oakdale Self Storage, 486 River Road. There was no fire.

At 5:47 p.m., the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine to a tree on power lines in the area of Seneca Road at Algonkin Road.

Thursday, Jan. 6

At 12:54 p.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activated at the 400 block of Leavenworth Road. There was no fire.

At 10:33 a.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activated at the Newtown Savings Bank, 815 Bridgeport Ave.

At 3:25 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine to a Maggie Lane address for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire.

At 3:52 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activated at the Richard Belden Cultural Center, 54 Grove St. There was no fire.

At 6:54 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine to a Bridgeport Avenue address for a fire alarm activated. There was no fire.

Friday, Jan. 7

At 9:40 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a fire alarm sounding at the Extended Stay America Hotel, 945 Bridgeport Ave. There was no fire.

At 12:33 p.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with two rescue trucks and an ATV Unit to assist EMS at a Meadow Street address.

At 4:59 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with two rescue trucks to BTX, 12 Commerce Drive, for an odor of a gas in the building. Firefighters arrived and found a discarded gas container in a trash compactor was the cause of the odor.

At 9:43 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activated at the Chili’s Restaurant, 828 Bridgeport Ave. A small fire on a kitchen stove caused the alarm.

Saturday, Jan. 8

At 12:56 p.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to assist EMS at a Rugby Road address.

At 1:09 p.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to a motor vehicle accident on East Village Road at Wabuda Place.

At 2:30 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to the Helen DeVaux Housing Complex, 91 Howe Ave., for a fire alarm activated. There was no fire.

At 4:05 p.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine to a motor vehicle accident on Leavenworth Road near Walnut Tree Hill Road.

Sunday, Jan. 9

At 12:34 a.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with a rescue truck to a Grove Street address for a carbon monoxide alarm sounding.

At 8:57 a.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine to a Rodia Ridge Road address for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.

At 8:21 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with a rescue truck to a Hillside Avenue address for an odor of gas in the building.