Shelton fire log: Transformer fire, vehicle accidents, false alarms

Shelton fire departments responded to the following calls over the past week.

Monday, Jan. 13

At 9:02 a.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 94 Ojibwa Trail to assist EMS with a patient. An engine responded.

At 10:57 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Bridgeport Avenue at Shelton Road for a motor vehicle accident. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

At 2:53 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to #18 Fern Drive for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

Wednesday, Jan. 15

At 3:14 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to Perry Avenue for a motor vehicle accident. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

Thursday, Jan. 16

At 5:52 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 186 Leavenworth Road for a brush fire. An engine responded.

At 7:14 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 9 Pochong Trail for a leaking propane tank. Two engine, a rescue truck and a ladder truck responded.

At 7:29 a.m., the Huntington Fire Co. #3 responded to 4 Green Acre Drive for a transformer fire on top of a utility pole. An engine responded.

Friday, Jan. 17

At 7:51 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Maler Avenue for wires down in the roadway. An engine responded.

At 10:09 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Shoreline Animal Hospital, 895 Bridgeport Avenue, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

Saturday, Jan. 18

At 2:35 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Route 8 southbound near exit 13 for a motor vehicle accident. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

At 5:52 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 352 Beardsley Road for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

At 5:56 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to Kneen Street at Prospect Street for a motor vehicle accident. A rescue truck responded.

At 6:12 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to the area of 496 Walnut Tree Hill Road for a motor vehicle accident. An engine responded.

Sunday, Jan. 19

At 12:18 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 1 Sylvan Drive for a public service call; pump out. An engine responded.

At 1:17 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to responded to the Sinsabaugh Heights Housing Complex, 187 Meadow Street, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine and a tower truck responded.

At 7:42 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 1 Far Mill Crossing for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Two engines and a ladder truck responded.

At 8:42 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 159 Center Street for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine and a ladder truck responded.