Firefighters battle heavy fire at old Star Pin factory in Shelton

SHELTON — Units are battling a heavy fire on Canal Street East Saturday night, according to initial dispatch reports.

Firefighters responded to the area of Howe Avenue and Canal Street around 7:30 p.m. Reports indicate the fire was at the historic Star Pin building, 273 Canal St. East.

The first arriving unit reported heavy fire from the rear of the three-story building with flames coming up through the roof. A second alarm was struck for the fire almost immediately.

One witness said, “coming through downtown Shelton, it looks like it is snowing with the ashes coming down from the sky.”

The fire has spread to at least one other nearby building, as well as the wooded area nearby.

“The fire department is using a defensive attack only,” Shelton Deputy Fire Chief Paul J. Wilson said around 8 p.m.

He said Derby fire units also responded to help with the blaze, with Ansonia fire units covering the Shelton downtown station and Monroe covering Shelton’s White Hill fire station.

Firefighters had Howe Avenue shut down between White and Brook streets around 8:18 p.m., as crews tapped into additional hydrants for water supply.

One witness said she was driving at the intersection near Porky’s, at 50 Center St., when she saw what appeared to be hot plates falling from the sky. Turns out it was the ash from the blaze on Canal Street.

This story will be updated.