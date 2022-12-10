Shelton firefighter, EMT trainer leaves 5-decade legacy

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
SHELTON — Pat Lahaza loves helping people. This passion has been on display for five decades in his roles as volunteer firefighter, EMT, paramedic and, finally, educator.
Lahaza has spent the past 12 years as Echo Hose Ambulance’s education and paramedic coordinator, developing countless programs, from CPR classes to Narcan distributions, paramedic training to Stop the Bleed seminars. Along the way he also has developed plenty of lifelong friendships.