SHELTON — A firefighter suffered minor injuries while battling a fire at a storage facility on River Road Wednesday, according to fire officials.

Deputy Fire Chief Paul Wilson said the firefighter was evaluated at the scene and is in good condition.

Some 25 firefighters under the command of Assistant Chief Robert Finta responded to The Body Shop 110 at 803 River Road about 2 p.m. as black smoke billowed from the area.

Wilson said the first firefighters on the scene found a large storage container on the property fully involved with fire, as well as a car, a large number of auto parts and other material on the exterior of the structure.

Due to the high winds, Wilson said several brush fires were ignited from embers in the area.

“Crews used several hose lines to extinguish the fire in the storage building and the brush fires,” said Wilson, adding that River Road was shut down for a short time due to hoses across the roadway.

Wilson said the main building sustained heat damage, with the fire melting some of the vinyl siding. A few vehicles were also damaged.