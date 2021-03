SHELTON — City firefighters doused a chimney fire at a Birchbank Road home.

Deputy Fire Chief Paul Wilson said crews from Companies 1, 4 and 5 responded to a call from the homeowner Friday, saying that there was an active fire in his chimney. Crews arrived about 9:30 p.m. to find a significant amount of smoke coming from the chimney.

"Upon investigation, units found a moderate fire condition within the chimney stack due to large amounts of buildup,” Wilson said.

Units spent the next two hours trying to extinguish the fire within the chimney through various means, Wilson said. No injuries were reported, and the home was habitable.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com