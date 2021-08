Shelton Fire Department / Contributed photo

SHELTON — No one was injured in a fire Thursday that damaged the attic and the upper floor of a Mohegan Road home, fire officials said.

Deputy Fire Chief Paul Wilson said crews from companies 1, 3 and 5 responded to the home about 12:20 p.m. on a report of a possible bathroom fire. Those responding, he said, observed smoke coming from the roof- and the fire was determined to have started in the attic.