Shelton firefighters douse River Road car fire
Photo: Shelton Fire Department / Contributed Photo
SHELTON — Firefighters doused a car fire on River Road Wednesday night.
Deputy Fire Chief Paul Wilson said crews from companies 1 and 4 responded to River Road about 7 p.m. to the report of a vehicle fire. The sedan, with an active fire in the engine compartment, was found on River Road fronting Riverview Cemetery.
Wilson said no one was injured, and the fire was quickly extinguished by Squad 1.
