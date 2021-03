SHELTON — Three companies battled a blaze on Mulberry Lane Thursday that caused significant damage to a home under renovation owned by Police Chief Shawn Sequeira.

Deputy Fire Chief Paul Wilson, who commanded the firefighters on scene, said the fire was extinguished in about 15 minutes. The home was unoccupied and no one was injured.

“An investigation determined the fire started in the kitchen. The fire was caused when sawdust and debris from sanded floors left in a plastic can self combusted overnight and ignited the kitchen floor,” Fire Marshal James Tortora said.

Tortora said the fire was smoldering for hours before it was detected. The house sustained extensive fire, heat and smoke damage and is deemed uninhabital.

The Shelton Fire Department's Huntington, White Hills and Echo Hose fire companies were dispatched to the home about 10:30 a.m. on a report of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, Wilson said, crews found smoke visible from the eves of the single-family home.

Wilson said firefighters made entry at the rear of the home and found fire in the kitchen and living room areas.

“As members were attacking the fire … a large portion of the floor had burned through in the kitchen,” Wilson said. “Additional crews were deployed to the garage area where they found an additional fire.”

Fire crews remained on the scene checking for hot spots and extinguishing smoldering debris.

