SHELTON — Firefighters quickly doused a garage fire Saturday, saving the main portion of the home at Capital Drive.

Deputy Fire Chief Paul Wilson said fire crews responded to a structure fire on Capital Drive about 1:20 p.m. The first units on the scene observed “an active fire in the garage,” Wilson said.

“Under command of Assistant Chief Mike Plavcan, members of Engine 32 utilized an 1 3/4-inch hose line to extinguish the fire,” Wilson said, adding that the blaze was doused within 10 minutes and crews proceeded to check for hot spots.

Wilson said the main portion of the home remains habitable, and no one was injured.

Approximately 20 firefighters were on the scene. The fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause.

