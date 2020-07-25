Shelton firefighters douse home fire

SHELTON — Firefighters fought through excessive heat Saturday afternoon in dousing a fire at a Ripton Road home.

Deputy Fire Chief Paul Wilson said some 30 firefighters from all four departments responded about 5 p.m. to 196 Ripton Road, where crews found a fire in a lower-level bedroom in the split-level home as well as a crawl space below that floor.

"Members stretched an attack hose line to the seat of the fire and knocked it down pretty quickly,” said Wilson of the blaze found in the bedroom area. “During overhaul operations, additional fire was located below the floor which was very difficult to get to due to the area being in a crawl space.”

Wilson said due to the extensive heat, members were being rotated to not overexert anyone.

Echo Hose Ambulance Corps was on the scene in the event an injury occurred.

Wilson said there were no injuries. The homeowners were able to evacuate the house without injury. Derby Fire Department and Monroe Fire Department provided station coverage as all Shelton units operated at the fire scene.

