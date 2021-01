SHELTON — Fire crews battled a shed blaze on a Beverly Lane property on Saturday.

Deputy Fire Chief Paul Wilson said firefighters responded to the structure fire about 11:30 a.m. The first crews on the scene observed a large wood storage shed fully involved with flames.

Under the Command of Assistant Chief Mike Plavcan, Wilson said Engine 35, Ladder 51 and Brush Truck 54 extinguished the fire in a few minutes.

“No injuries occurred, and the fire did not damage the home,” Wilson said, adding that several firefighters remained on scene afterward overhauling the area.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com