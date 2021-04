SHELTON — City firefighters showed off their skills handling a live fire April 12 at the New Haven Fire School.

The live fire training session was part of the State of Connecticut Firefighter II Certification class. The class began on March 1 with 22 students, 20 of whom are from the city’s department.

Deputy Fire Chief Paul Wilson said the Firefighter 2 class demonstrated fire suppression, search and rescue, vent enter search and roof operations. Every member in the class demonstrated deployment of a 1 3/4” hose line to suppress fires on the first and second floors of the building.

“These skills were done simultaneously with other groups conducting searches on the first floor and other crews searching the second floor via entry from laddering a window,” Wilson said.

To date, Wilson said the class has covered hose testing, special rescue team assisting, fire protection systems, fire suppression, pre-fire planning vehicle extrication and Rapid Intervention Team certification.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com