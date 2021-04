SHELTON — No one was injured in a house fire on Birdseye Road Wednesday.

Firefighters responded to the report of a structure fire at 7:33 p.m. Deputy Fire Chief Paul Wilson said crews entering the home found a small fire in a wall at the rear of the residence.

“The fire was quickly extinguished," Wilson said, adding that the home remains habitable.

Fire crews ventilated and metered the home for carbon monoxide and hydrogen cyanide. Once the house was deemed safe, Wilson said the fire marshal began his investigation.

Approximately 25 firefighters, under the command of Assistant Chief Shaun Wheeler, doused the blaze in about 20 minutes.

