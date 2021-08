SHELTON - The bald eagle rescued Saturday on the Housatonic River by Shelton firefighters remains has died.

Christine Peyreigne of Christine’s Critters said that the eagle, rescued in the river near Wooster Island, died Sunday as they were preparing to administer medicine.

When the eagle was rescued, Peyreigne said it had no broken bones, but the bird had a heart murmur and slightly enlarged heart.

“All symptoms being exhibited point to a high probability of lead poisoning,” Peyreigne said, “so the eagle is being preemptively treated here with chelation therapy while further blood tests are being run.”

Deputy Fire Chief Paul Wilson said firefighters from Pine Rock Park, onboard Marine 1, assisted the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection in recovering an injured bald eagle from the river.

Wilson said onlookers recognized the bald eagle was in distress and contacted emergency officials.

“Under the guidance of DEEP officers,” Wilson said, “firefighters were able to package the eagle and safely transport this majestic bird back to shore.”

DEEP officials then transported the eagle to Christine’s Critters for treatment, Wilson said.

“We are so grateful for the efforts of the concerned citizens who alerted authorities, the Shelton Fire Department and the ENCONN Police for her discovery, rescue and quick transport to us for care,” Peyreigne said. “It truly takes a village to help our wildlife.”

