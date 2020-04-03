Shelton firefighters rescue man who fell off cliff

A man was injured after falling down a cliff on Roberts Street on April 2.

Firefighters from Echo Hose Hook & Ladder and White Hills Fire Company responded about 6:20 p.m. to the rear of 90 Roberts Street, where crews found a man had fallen down a cliff. Shelton Police Deputy Chief Paul Wilson said Pine Rock Park was immediately called in to assist with providing additional rope equipment.

“When crews arrived, they found an adult male patient approximately 75-feet down a steep cliff,” said Wilson. “The patient had non-life threatening injuries but was unable to ascend the cliff.”

Wilson said emergency medical personnel was able to stabilize the patient as firefighters constructed a series of rope rescue systems to evacuate the patient. Once the patient was removed, Wilson said he was transported to a local trauma facility by Echo Hose Ambulance.

Nineteen firefighters, under the command of Shelton Fire Chief Francis Jones III, operated on the scene.

