Shelton firefighters respond to rollover on Commerce Drive

Shelton firefighters responded to a vehicle rollover accident near 100 Commerce Drive on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

SHELTON — No one was injured in a vehicle rollover on Commerce Drive on Wednesday.

Firefighters from companies 1 and 3 responded to the accident about 3 p.m. near 100 Commerce Drive.

“Upon arrival of the first fire unit, a pickup truck was found to have rolled over and had significant damage,” Deputy Fire Chief Paul Wilson. “The sole occupant had self extricated prior to the arrival of the fire department.”

Wilson said fire crews from Squad 1 and E32 provided “vehicle stabilization and mitigation of fluids under the command of Assistant Chief (Michael) Plavcan.”

