Shelton fireworks off, summer concerts delayed

Shelton and Derby 4th of July celebration fireworks seen over the Housatonic River in Shelton, Conn. Shelton / Derby fireworks on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 in Shelton, Conn.

SHELTON — The annual city fireworks display has been postponed indefinitely.

The Shelton Parks and Recreation Department announced the cancellation of the fireworks Thursday. Parks and Recreation Assistant Director Bill Manion said the hope is to hold the fireworks later in the year. The popular event is normally held July 3 at Veterans’ Riverwalk Park.

Manion said the city’s summer concerts have also been canceled through July. Department officials said they hope to start holding concerns in August and possibly run them later than normal into the fall.

